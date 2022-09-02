ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

sauconsource.com

Fun Day Trips: Erwinna & Tinicum Township, Bucks County

In a previous “Fun Day Trips” post we told readers about the Nockamixon Cliffs, a natural wonder along the Delaware River just south of Kintnersville, Bucks County. Heading further south along the Pennsylvania side of the river are many other recreation areas, beauty spots, historic sites and communities to visit and enjoy within the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Dare we ask, when will it stop raining?

Here’s a question not asked much this summer: When is it going to stop raining?. The heaviest of the rain will be done by late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves off to the east, forecasts show. Nearly an inch had fallen as of 5:51 a.m. in National Weather Service figures dating to late Monday afternoon and recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport,
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Limited parking raises concerns for Lehigh students

As Lehigh’s undergraduate population increases, parking has become a growing concern on campus due to a lack of spaces. Since the start of Lehigh’s Path to Prominence initiative, the student population has increased substantially, with 1,406 students enrolled in 2019 and over 1,500 in the class of 2026.
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights

Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONT CLARE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
EASTON, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest Township, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Lehigh Township, Lehigh Gorge Drive drainage between Spring Mountain...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Labor Day at the indoor waterpark

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Thoughts of rainy weather floated away as hundreds spent the day going down slides and splashing around inside Aquatopia, Camelback Lodge's indoor waterpark near Tannersville. "We decided to come out for the long weekend. We rented a place through Airbnb and were just relaxing," said Philadelphia...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Mercer Hill at Doylestown

DINING – Healthy and delicious, classic favorites, and modern trends are all on the menu at Mercer Hill. Retirement living never tasted this good!. ACTIVITIES – Give your social life a reboot at Mercer Hill. The community has activities that stimulate your mind, body, and soul. And with so many cool activity spaces at the community, you’ll have fun exploring it all.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
ALLENTOWN, PA

