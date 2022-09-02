Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
sauconsource.com
Fun Day Trips: Erwinna & Tinicum Township, Bucks County
In a previous “Fun Day Trips” post we told readers about the Nockamixon Cliffs, a natural wonder along the Delaware River just south of Kintnersville, Bucks County. Heading further south along the Pennsylvania side of the river are many other recreation areas, beauty spots, historic sites and communities to visit and enjoy within the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
wlvr.org
New Bethlehem store has sustainable goods, zero-waste refillery for environmentally conscious shoppers
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A store dedicated to supporting the environment and local businesses has set up shop in Bethlehem. Verde, spotlighting “clean and beautiful products” as well as items made by Lehigh Valley artisans, opened Aug. 5 at 267 E. Broad St. The shop features a wide...
Lehigh Valley weather: Dare we ask, when will it stop raining?
Here’s a question not asked much this summer: When is it going to stop raining?. The heaviest of the rain will be done by late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves off to the east, forecasts show. Nearly an inch had fallen as of 5:51 a.m. in National Weather Service figures dating to late Monday afternoon and recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport,
thebrownandwhite.com
Limited parking raises concerns for Lehigh students
As Lehigh’s undergraduate population increases, parking has become a growing concern on campus due to a lack of spaces. Since the start of Lehigh’s Path to Prominence initiative, the student population has increased substantially, with 1,406 students enrolled in 2019 and over 1,500 in the class of 2026.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after being swept from Pa. group swimming in Delaware River
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
wlvr.org
Amid back-to-school and fall stress, a Lehigh Valley therapist offers tips to regain a life balance
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In the busy time that autum and back to school brings, being stressed or burned out are feelings Darlene Valentin, a single mother of four, knows all too well. “It is a little stressful at times, but I try my best to just, you know, take...
Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights
Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest Township, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Lehigh Township, Lehigh Gorge Drive drainage between Spring Mountain...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've...
NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Labor Day at the indoor waterpark
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Thoughts of rainy weather floated away as hundreds spent the day going down slides and splashing around inside Aquatopia, Camelback Lodge's indoor waterpark near Tannersville. "We decided to come out for the long weekend. We rented a place through Airbnb and were just relaxing," said Philadelphia...
sanatogapost.com
Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
timespub.com
Mercer Hill at Doylestown
DINING – Healthy and delicious, classic favorites, and modern trends are all on the menu at Mercer Hill. Retirement living never tasted this good!. ACTIVITIES – Give your social life a reboot at Mercer Hill. The community has activities that stimulate your mind, body, and soul. And with so many cool activity spaces at the community, you’ll have fun exploring it all.
Beltzville State Park beach closed for the season
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County is closed for the season because of low water levels. "No swimming" signs and a fence now line the beach at Beltzville — a shock to many who showed up to swim. "We were ready...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
Pen Argyl’s 2022 Labor Day parade sends off summer with fanfare (PHOTOS)
The threat of rain did nothing to douse spirits in Pen Argyl on Monday, where summer was sent off with a loud fanfare of sirens, cheers and marching bands down Pennsylvania Avenue. The 87th annual Labor Day parade sponsored by Lookout Fire Co. No. 1 was the centerpiece of Day...
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
'Tranq,' or xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians and is not approved for human use. The post ‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Comments / 0