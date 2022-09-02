SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”

SHELTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO