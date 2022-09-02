ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, CT

zip06.com

Dog Park Prepares to Open on McVeagh Road

Dogs in Westbrook are about to gain a safe place to play — the dog park on McVeagh Road is expected to open soon. According to First Selectman John Hall, the finishing touches are just being added and the park should be open by Saturday, Sept. 10. At press...
WESTBROOK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month

SHELTON — Groundbreaking to extend Constitution Boulevard is on track for September, according to city officials. Kellie Vazzano, Mayor Mark Lauretti’s administrative assistant, confirmed that plans are in the works for a special event “in the coming weeks” for the road work, even as city officials plan its next informational forum with neighboring property owners on Sept. 14.
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts

CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. Spotts, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, served from...
CROMWELL, CT
zip06.com

An Evening to ‘Paint the House Red’ Benefits Hyland House

It’s time to paint the Hyland House red. The nonprofit museum and historic home will host its first fundraising event in four years on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Branford’s Owenego Inn. The event, dubbed “Time to Paint the House Red,” will feature dinner,...
GUILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Historic Norwalk lighthouse opens to public for the first time in 120 years

NORWALK — For the first time in 120 years, the public will have a chance to tour the recently restored Greens Ledge Light later this month. The Norwalk Seaport Association and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society are offering tours of the historic spark plug lighthouse on Sept. 17 and 18. Tickets are being sold online for $60 each.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge

SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation. School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident. Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Route 138 in Lisbon reopens after flooding

CONN. (WTNH) — Route 138 in Lisbon was closed in both directions between Route 169 and Ross Road due to flooding conditions Monday night, according to the Department of Transportation. Both directions of 138 have re-opened following the closure. Stay with News 8 for the latest on traffic conditions in the state. View our live […]
LISBON, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
NEWINGTON, CT

