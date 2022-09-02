Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Group, state aim to stop demolition of historic Waterside Lane house in Clinton
CLINTON — Residents and the State Historic Preservation Office are working to stop the demolition of a 1785 house on Waterside Lane that is listed with the National Register of Historic Places. The builder on the project says the old house isn’t worth saving — that it would be...
zip06.com
Dog Park Prepares to Open on McVeagh Road
Dogs in Westbrook are about to gain a safe place to play — the dog park on McVeagh Road is expected to open soon. According to First Selectman John Hall, the finishing touches are just being added and the park should be open by Saturday, Sept. 10. At press...
ctexaminer.com
Residents Plead for Civility as Colchester Selectmen Send Budget to Town Meeting
COLCHESTER – In a contentious meeting, residents pleaded for civility, and the Board of Selectmen voted 4-1 to move the town’s latest budget proposal to a town meeting and referendum, the third attempt to sell voters on a budget for a fiscal year that began two months ago.
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools Board of Education Republicans against recreational cannabis sales in city
BRISTOL – In advance of a public hearing set to debate the future of recreational cannabis sales in the city at the Bristol Ordinance Committee this Tuesday, the Republican Caucus of the Bristol Board of Education voiced its concern with the “unintended consequences” of such purchases. In...
fox61.com
Newly-elected Cromwell mayor Allan Spotts passes away
Newly-elected mayor of Cromwell, Allan Spotts, has died, town officials say. He was considered "A dedicated member of our community."
sheltonherald.com
Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month
SHELTON — Groundbreaking to extend Constitution Boulevard is on track for September, according to city officials. Kellie Vazzano, Mayor Mark Lauretti’s administrative assistant, confirmed that plans are in the works for a special event “in the coming weeks” for the road work, even as city officials plan its next informational forum with neighboring property owners on Sept. 14.
Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts
CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. Spotts, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, served from...
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
darientimes.com
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
zip06.com
An Evening to ‘Paint the House Red’ Benefits Hyland House
It’s time to paint the Hyland House red. The nonprofit museum and historic home will host its first fundraising event in four years on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Branford’s Owenego Inn. The event, dubbed “Time to Paint the House Red,” will feature dinner,...
Register Citizen
Merritt Parkway looking more brown than green? Conservationists blame construction near Norwalk, New Canaan
NEW CANAAN — A stretch of brown landscape that should be green this time of year on the Merritt Parkway between New Canaan and Norwalk will improve after more construction in the area wraps up, according to a conservancy group. The construction, which began this summer between Exit 37...
NewsTimes
Historic Norwalk lighthouse opens to public for the first time in 120 years
NORWALK — For the first time in 120 years, the public will have a chance to tour the recently restored Greens Ledge Light later this month. The Norwalk Seaport Association and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society are offering tours of the historic spark plug lighthouse on Sept. 17 and 18. Tickets are being sold online for $60 each.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
Eyewitness News
Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
As a Westport shelter sees more pets given up due to economic issues, a foster program aims to help
A typical day for Bliss Kern includes making sure all the departments at the Connecticut Humane Society animal shelter in Westport run smoothly – medical intakes, adoptions and more. But recently she’s taken on an extra role – foster caregiver for a gray tiger tabby named Percival.
Eyewitness News
Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation. School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident. Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high...
Route 138 in Lisbon reopens after flooding
CONN. (WTNH) — Route 138 in Lisbon was closed in both directions between Route 169 and Ross Road due to flooding conditions Monday night, according to the Department of Transportation. Both directions of 138 have re-opened following the closure. Stay with News 8 for the latest on traffic conditions in the state. View our live […]
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Eyewitness News
Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
