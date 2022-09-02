ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

smithmountainlake.com

Shared by Donna Martin, Moneta

This photo was taken by Donna Martin of the docks behind Bridgewater Condominiums on Aug. 21. In addition to the vibrate color of the sunrise, a blue heron can also be seen on the dock looking for its breakfast.
MONETA, VA
