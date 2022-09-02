Read full article on original website
Shared by Donna Martin, Moneta
This photo was taken by Donna Martin of the docks behind Bridgewater Condominiums on Aug. 21. In addition to the vibrate color of the sunrise, a blue heron can also be seen on the dock looking for its breakfast.
24-year-old man missing out of Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24 of Henry County, was reported missing after not being seen since a few days ago by family. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen driving a 2015 white Nissan Versa with Virginia plates that read VUH-6955. Contact...
Back from a coma, former Roanoke sportscaster returns to broadcast booth
Justin Ditmore’s life has been defined by numbers. The 53-year-old Roanoke County resident kept score for 13 years as a reporter and sports director for WSLS-TV. He crunched actuarial tables working in the insurance business. However, one year ago, Ditmore’s number was just about up. He contracted COVID-19...
Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has issued a correction, saying that the crash occurred on Monday rather than Sunday. EARLIER STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver while walking across Route 100 in the 2900 block of Pulaski Giles Turnpike Sunday.
Flea Market underway in Hillsville
Shayla Messina (left) and Mattie Messina of Winchester entertain Flea Market goers on Friday across the road from the Grover King VFW Post 1115. Shoppers were already hitting the inside of the Grover King VFW Post 1115 building in Hillsville hard Friday morning during the annual Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market.
Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
Crash that closed lane along US-220N in Henry Co. cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry Co. crash along US-220 near the ramp from US 58 is impacting traffic. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed, according to VDOT.
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion
ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
