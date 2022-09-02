ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

Rio Linda homes threatened by grass fire

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire said they are currently responding to a grass fire in Rio Linda .

Fire officials said that crews are in place on the 1800 block of Kassier Road to protect those structures threatened by the fire.

Currently one brush unit, one helicopter and three engines are on scene with more resources on the way, according to Metro Fire.

At 2:18 p.m. on Friday, Metro Fire reported that forward progress of the fire was stopped at four acres with one shed destroyed.

All other structures were saved and no injuries were reported, according to Metro Fire. The cause is still under investigation.

