FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika Bowling
Bay News 9
Polk County's PEACE calling for more pre-arrest diversion
LAKELAND, Fla. — A grass-roots organization in Polk County called PEACE is calling on the sheriff’s office to provide a pre-arrest diversion option to more people being arrested for what they call minor offenses. What You Need To Know. PEACE says more than 1,000 people were arrested that...
Deputies search for man accused of yelling death threat, firing gun
Polk County deputies are searching for a man who investigators said yelled a death threat at a person and then fired a gun.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
GBI: Hall County deputy shoots man following pursuit with motorcycle
The GBI is investigating after Hall County deputies shot a man following a pursuit with a motorcycle Saturday night, according to authorities.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Hardee County student threatened mass school shooting, deputies say
A Hardee County Schools student was arrested on Saturday after a concerning social media message caught the attention of law enforcement.
Police ID man found with fatal stab wound in front yard of Gwinnett home
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
fox13news.com
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
wrganews.com
Teen charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery
A Rome teenager has been arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and hijacking an automobile. According to Floyd County Jail records, 17-year-old Jeremiah Monroe used a firearm to take a 2008 Honda Accord from the victim. The incident occurred on September 2 at 900 North Broad Street, according...
fox13news.com
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports. On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.
WINKNEWS.com
Mourning family member speaks about deadly DeSoto County crash
Mother and son Kaylee and Cail Hampton were killed in a crash on Friday in DeSoto County. While two other family members lay in the hospital fighting to recover, WINK News spoke with Kaylee’s mother, Kathy Griffin, about the devastating crash. “When we got to Bradenton and got the...
wrganews.com
Inmates charged with aggravated battery
Four inmates at the Floyd County Jail are facing charges after beating another inmate back on September 1. According to jail records, 24-year-old Innis Akeydris Daniels, 19-year-old Jatavious Tyshaun Posey, 46-year-old Lamar Cantrell Hunter, and 30-year-old Marcus Tyrell Creamer broke the victim’s arm, nose, and collarbone. All four men...
Police: 3-year-old child accidentally shoots 5-month-old baby in the hip in Florida; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in the hip in Florida, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to police. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said after 1 p.m. on Saturday officers were...
accesswdun.com
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
Bradenton man hid fentanyl in potato chip bag during search, police say
A Bradenton man faces several criminal charges and traffic citations after a search during a traffic stop revealed six different drugs were in his car, according to Sarasota police.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 4-year-old child dies after falling off Florida balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.
