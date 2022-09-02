ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Bay News 9

Polk County's PEACE calling for more pre-arrest diversion

LAKELAND, Fla. — A grass-roots organization in Polk County called PEACE is calling on the sheriff’s office to provide a pre-arrest diversion option to more people being arrested for what they call minor offenses. What You Need To Know. PEACE says more than 1,000 people were arrested that...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WSB-TV Atlanta

Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Cartersville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wrganews.com

Teen charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery

A Rome teenager has been arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and hijacking an automobile. According to Floyd County Jail records, 17-year-old Jeremiah Monroe used a firearm to take a 2008 Honda Accord from the victim. The incident occurred on September 2 at 900 North Broad Street, according...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
10 Tampa Bay

Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports. On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mourning family member speaks about deadly DeSoto County crash

Mother and son Kaylee and Cail Hampton were killed in a crash on Friday in DeSoto County. While two other family members lay in the hospital fighting to recover, WINK News spoke with Kaylee’s mother, Kathy Griffin, about the devastating crash. “When we got to Bradenton and got the...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
wrganews.com

Inmates charged with aggravated battery

Four inmates at the Floyd County Jail are facing charges after beating another inmate back on September 1. According to jail records, 24-year-old Innis Akeydris Daniels, 19-year-old Jatavious Tyshaun Posey, 46-year-old Lamar Cantrell Hunter, and 30-year-old Marcus Tyrell Creamer broke the victim’s arm, nose, and collarbone. All four men...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man

Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL

