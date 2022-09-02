ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

NOW: Sandy Police investigating double-shooting

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Sandy Police Department (SPD) are reportedly investigating a double shooting.

SPD Lt. Dean Carriger told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 E. Oak Manor Drive at 10:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found two victims with gunshot wounds. According to Carriger, a 33-year-old woman was transported to IMC with one gunshot wound, while a 40-year-old man was found dead at the scene with one gunshot wound. The woman is reportedly in surgery in stable condition.

Carriger notes that SPD detectives are currently working to identify the man with the fatal gunshot wound, clarify the relationship of the man and woman as well as where the incident took place.

SPD says that it’s expected to be several hours before investigators clear the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

ABC4

ABC4

