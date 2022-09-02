ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As school starts in Uvalde, East Texas districts show support

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As school starts in Uvalde, East Texas school districts are showing support for the town after a mass shooting at an elementary school earlier this year. Students at districts across the region and the state wore maroon to show support for Uvalde. At Bullard High School,...
UVALDE, TX

