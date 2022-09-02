Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
Three cars involved in crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed in Jupiter hit-and-run crash
A man died Sunday night after Jupiter police said a driver fled the scene following a deadly hit-and-run crash.
South Florida driver dies after striking pig, hitting trees
A South Florida driver died on Sunday after striking a pig with his pickup truck and veering off the road and into trees.
West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Driver in deadly DUI said he drank 'one beer,' according to arrest report
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash and the other driver is now charged with DUI manslaughter. The crash happened in Wellington at about 8:20 Sunday night. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sean Cole of Loxahatchee was driving...
WPBF News 25
21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road
JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
NBC Miami
Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach
One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
WPBF News 25
Driver in Delray Beach vehicular homicide case given bail under condition of house arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was given bail in his vehicular homicide case after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and causing a deadly crash in Delray Beach. On Tuesday, Theo James made his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge. It...
Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning
A 42-year-old motorcyclist from West Palm Beach died Sunday morning in a crash west of Delray Beach.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police arrest passenger in car seen fleeing scene where a man was shot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating after a person was shot on Clematis Street early Monday morning. Police say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, transported to a trauma center and is in the Intensive Care Unit. He is expected to survive. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 21, dies after his pickup slams into trees following collision with a pig
JUPITER — A 21-year-old Jupiter man died Sunday night after his car slammed into trees following a collision with a pig, police say. Walter Vandiver was driving a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck at around 11:18 p.m. on eastbound Indiantown Road near the Turnpike entrance in Jupiter. That's when a pig ran onto the road causing Vandiver's vehicle to strike it, said Palm...
MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Shooting during Indiantown gathering leaves one dead and three wounded
(INDIANTOWN, Florida)– One man is dead, and another is in serious condition after gunfire broke out during an outdoor gathering in Indiantown that involved 300 people. The gunfight erupted just before midnight at Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the two men involved...
WPBF News 25
Drivers in Palm Beach County wake up early to beat Labor Day traffic headaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A long holiday weekend for Labor Day means travelers on the roads and in the airports as people return from their time away. Because of it being one of the busiest travel days, AAA experts said the best times are early in the morning or later in the day.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering
One man was killed, a second seriously injured, and three others struck by gunfire in a shooting during a large street gathering Sunday night in Indiantown.
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
NBC Miami
BSO Deputy Seriously Injured After Crash in North Lauderdale
A Broward Sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call was involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association confirmed to NBC 6. The crash was along 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, right in front of the Walmart shopping center, at approximately...
Comments / 0