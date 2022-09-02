Read full article on original website
Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
Juvenile hurt in Denver shooting was 'innocent bystander'
DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver that left two people injured, including a Denver Public Schools (DPS) student. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Colfax Avenue, which is near the intersection with Josephine Street two blocks south of City Park.
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge
The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
No clear sign of crime after Arvada shelter in place
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued on Wednesday morning.
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
Good Samaritan search ongoing after Aurora robbery suspect arrested
Last Sunday afternoon, Aurora police were on a chase. "Reports of an armed robbery in progress at Smashburger," said Sgt. Brett Iske over the police radio. Iske was calling for additional officers to respond as he ran after the suspect. "I took off running, but he didn't know I was running after him," Sgt. Iske told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. It didn't take long for Iske and his fellow officers to catch up to the alleged robber, who'd reportedly just pointed a gun at employees of the Smashburger on East Colfax near I-225. He allegedly threatened to kill them...
8-year-old missing in Arapahoe County found
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old who was missing for nearly two hours has been found.
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Stephen Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
16-year-old shot inside car in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
Investigation continues after double shooting outside rec center
Managers at the Carla Madison Rec Center on Thursday morning said they were set to reopen the center at 10 a.m. following a double shooting the day before. That shooting on East Colfax Avenue injured two young people -- a juvenile male and a 20-year-old man -- and forced the rec center to close for safety reasons. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. A witness said two young people were fighting right beforehand. Police said on Thursday that one of the people who was shot was an innocent bystander and that both victims remain hospitalized. Several East High School students were together when the shooting happened and several of them ran for safety when the shots rang out. The school's principal sent out a letter to the community stating that the school's campus, located nearby, went on secure status after the shooting. It happened after classes were over for the day but the school "implemented a controlled release as we worked to reunify students."The conditions of the two people who were hurt so far hasn't been released. RELATED: 'A lot of chaos': Witness describes shooting outside of Carla Madison Rec Center
Aurora police search for deadly hit & run suspect driver
Police in Aurora are searching for the suspect driver and vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run from last month. On Aug. 16, a 57-year-old man was killed crossing Peoria near 17th Avenue in Aurora.Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, a 2007 or 2008 Honda Pilot with front-end damage and a missing side mirror.An additional reward of $2,500 was added to the Crime Stoppers reward of $2,000. Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect vehicle like the one pictured, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers' Top Ten Unsolved Cases
Last year, 96 homicides took place in Denver — the highest number in forty years — and many have yet to result in arrests or charges. But then, plenty of older cases involving murders and other violent offenses in the metro area remain open; Metro Denver Crime Stoppers highlights thirty of them dating back to 1981 on a web page devoted to unsolved cases.
Boulder search warrant leads to stolen bikes, drugs, firearms
A large police presence on Pearl Parkway in Boulder Tuesday was due to a search warrant being executed where officers found multiple drugs, bikes and firearms.
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Police officer kills man holding weapon on Colorado interstate
A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and killed by police Monday after allegedly producing a weapon when he was confronted by officers. Authorities were responding to reports of a man walking on Interstate-25 and nearly getting hit by a vehicle in...
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
Stolen construction truck taken on a joyride, damages vehicles, building
A stolen construction truck was taken for a joyride across Denver, leaving behind a trail of damage and questions.
Witness describes shooting at Carla Madison Rec Center
A witness described the moment a shooting rang out outside of the Carla Madison Recreation Center on Wednesday afternoon, just about half a block away from East High School.Shellie Martinez, who's a barber and stylist at the Hollywood Barber Shop, was cutting hair just across the street from the recreation center when it all unfolded. Martinez said dozens of students were gathered outside of the facility. She said this was not the way she imagined her afternoon would play out. "Just a lot of chaos," Martinez told CBS News Colorado. "I mean I was a little shaken up because that's...
Suspect let ice cream truck driver go after learning he had a son, affidavit says
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man who was forced into the back of his ice cream truck at gunpoint said he was "scared for his life" but was eventually let go after the suspect learned that he had a son. Daniel Richardson was identified as a suspect in the...
