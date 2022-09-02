KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO