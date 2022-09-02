Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Forward progress stopped on Coyote Fire burning 300 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 8, 6:16 AM:. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County said their firefighters have stopped forward spread of the Coyote Fire, burning off of Coyote Ridge in northern Siskiyou County. According to officials, the fire was last mapped burning 297 acres of grass, brush...
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man arrested in connection to fires on Oak Mountain last month
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County man, wanted in connection to multiple investigations with the local sheriff's office, highway patrol, county fire and forest service, was arrested on Wednesday for arson in connection to a pursuit and multiple fires near Iron Canyon Reservoir last month. Law Enforcement officials...
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire victim loses seven pets in the flames along with home
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Many voices are coming out of the ashes of the Mill Fire including Rachel Thomas who lost seven pets including her home the day the fire struck. "We had two dogs and a cat with her kittens that are gone, it's so sad," said Thomas.
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products
YREKA, Calif. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Siskiyou County man against Roseburg Forest Products over the start of the Mill Fire. According to attorneys with Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel, Tim Smith lost his home in Weed in the Mill Fire. The lawsuit alleges...
krcrtv.com
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
krcrtv.com
Structure damage map for Mill/Mountain fires released by CAL FIRE
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Team completed it's damage inspection report for both the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES). The map shows the fire footprint, as well as homes that have been assessed...
krcrtv.com
CHP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Trinity River area said they are investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 299 on Monday morning. The CHP said 68-year-old Sharon Dian Thacker of Redding was driving her 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
krcrtv.com
Ribbon-cutting held for new affordable housing units in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A celebration on Wednesday of almost 100 units of affordable housing in Redding—some dedicated to Carr Fire survivors. A ribbon cutting to mark the completion of phase two of the Kennett Court Apartments on Lake Boulevard. Because of the pandemic, it served as a...
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire over halfway contained Tuesday night, over 90 structures destroyed
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire, burning near Lake Shastina, Edgewood and Weed, has reached 65% containment on Tuesday and remains reported at 3,935 acres. Officials with CAL FIRE in Siskiyou County confirmed the fire destroyed 91 single structures and 26 outbuildings. Additionally, CAL FIRE SKU confirmed the fire destroyed 17 other structures and 9 outbuildings.
krcrtv.com
REU asks locals to conserve power during a Flex Alert
REDDING, Calif. — With the continuation of the flex alert for California, consumers are asked to conserve energy throughout the day and night through the new peak hours of usage: between 3 and 9 p.m. KRCR's Tyler Van Dyke spoke with Redding Electric and Utility (REU) to see how...
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls
On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
kezi.com
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing at-risk Redding man last seen leaving YMCA on Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — Have you seen me?. Police in Redding are asking locals to keep an eye out for a recent missing at-risk man, 32-year-old Bradley Goedecke. The Redding Police Department (RPD) says Brad has low cognitive ability and is deaf but can communicate through writing. He was last seen leaving the local YMCA on Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
