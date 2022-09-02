Read full article on original website
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
‘The Simpsons’ Writer Tim Long Joins Fox’s ‘Bloom County’ Animated Series as Co-Showrunner
Long will write, executive produce and showrun the comedy, which is still in the development stage at Fox, alongside original “Bloom County” comic strip creator Berkeley Breathed. More from Variety. Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama 'Alert'. Fox Unveils 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (EXCLUSIVE) Per Fox,...
Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Continues to Lead as ‘Devil in Ohio’ Debuts at No. 2
“Echoes” was watched for 36.6 million hours in its second full week of availability on Netflix, per the streamer’s weekly Top 10 rankings. This is the limited series’ second time landing in the No. 1 spot, though viewership during the Aug. 29-Sept. 4 window dropped from last week’s 68.5 million hours.
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Are Rival Cutthroats in Walter Hill’s Avid, Talky, But Remote Western
The title of Walter Hill’s “Dead for a Dollar” makes it sound like a spaghetti Western, and the picture opens with stunning vistas and a wistfully valorous neo-Morricone score that gives you the impression — maybe the hope — that it will be. It ends on a very different note: a series of titles explaining, with precise dates and details, what happened to each of the main characters, as if the film were based on a true story. It’s the “American Graffiti” gambit of treating fictional characters as though they were real, only in this case it ends up revealing something essential about the drama we’ve been watching. Namely, how it could be so avid, specific, and scrupulously carpentered…yet remote.
The Weeknd Says His Voice Is on the Mend, Rescheduled L.A. Concert ‘Being Worked Out Soon’
Three days after the Weeknd was forced to call off his second concert at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium after just 15 minutes, he has announced that his voice has recovered, his two Toronto dates later this month are on track, and he’s looking to reschedule Saturday night’s postponed show. Further details were not immediately available.
Pitbull Scheduled to Open 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Pitbull will kick off the star-studded lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the opening performer for the event, taking place Sept. 23 and 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mr. Worldwide joins a slate of other main stage performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Avril...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America
“Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed $700 million in North America, becoming one of six movies to ever surpass that milestone at the domestic box office. The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
