Texas LB says there will be no 'shock' if Longhorns upset top-ranked Alabama
The Texas football program has a huge opportunity to return to national relevance Saturday, as it will play host to top-ranked Alabama. The Longhorns opened their 2022 season with a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe this past Saturday, but the Crimson Tide will present a huge step up in competition. One...
Alabama's Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Texas this weekend, per report
Top-ranked Alabama heads to Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will do so, however, without the support of their marching band, the Million Dollar Band. The Million Dollar Band has apparently decided against making the trip based on the seating arrangements that...
Steve Sarkisian Is Getting Crushed For His Comments About Facing Alabama
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will face their toughest test of the 2022 season this Saturday when they host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. It sort of sounds like Sark is already chalking it up as a loss. Sarkisian spoke at length about his team's opponent during his...
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 1 ESPN FPI
The season got off to a pretty good start for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas covered the spread in this game, downing ULM by the final score of 52-10 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 3.
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
No. 1 Longhorns stay perfect with 1st-ever win at Stanford
The nation's top-ranked team left no doubt, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 in front of more than 4,000 fans.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
‘Of all days’: UT football fans brave storms for first game of the season
Is Mother Nature a precursor for the efficacy of the University of Texas football team's season? We're not superstitious. But it does give us an indication of how loyal the fan base will be.
17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin
If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
YETI & Meat Church’s Matt Pittman Invite Fans to Epic Texas vs Bama BBQ Showdown
This is a sponsored post. We’ll get to the Austin festivities shortly, but first, let’s focus on the return of tailgating and a new game-changing product on the tailgating scene. Everyone who tailgates knows there are certain essentials that must be in place for a successful outing. One...
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas
Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Texas high school, mother alleges
SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
Will it rain at the Texas Football game?
AUSTIN, Texas — *An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties until 6 p.m. Saturday. Minor flooding is possible. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Bastrop, Caldwell, and Hays counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.*. All eyes...
The best places to antique shop in Texas
If you love old-fashioned things with historical significance (or just furniture made from actual wood) then you may want to check out these six-highly rated Texas towns with plenty of antique shops to explore. Austin. I know... how did that state’s capital make the list for best antique spot? In...
Austin man boasts huge record collection
AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
