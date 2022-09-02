ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 1 ESPN FPI

The season got off to a pretty good start for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas covered the spread in this game, downing ULM by the final score of 52-10 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 3.
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2

AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
atasteofkoko.com

17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin

If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Texas high school, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
Will it rain at the Texas Football game?

AUSTIN, Texas — *An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties until 6 p.m. Saturday. Minor flooding is possible. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Bastrop, Caldwell, and Hays counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.*. All eyes...
The best places to antique shop in Texas

If you love old-fashioned things with historical significance (or just furniture made from actual wood) then you may want to check out these six-highly rated Texas towns with plenty of antique shops to explore. Austin. I know... how did that state’s capital make the list for best antique spot? In...
Austin man boasts huge record collection

AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
