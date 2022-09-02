Read full article on original website
Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson
Britain's Conservative Party announced that Foreign Minister Liz Truss will serve as the nation's next prime minister. She has a lot of work to do in these troubling political and economic times. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel
The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular domestic getaway spot for Ukrainians in the summer. But Russia's invasion has deeply affected the tourism industry there this year. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular vacation destination for Ukrainians. Located in the far western part of the country,...
A sixth reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now off the grid
In Ukraine, there were renewed problems at the troubled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant today. The plant lost its last remaining connection to Ukraine's electricity grid after intensive shelling, according to the company that runs the plant. That news comes just a few days after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency left the site. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel is here to discuss the latest. Geoff, what happened at the plant?
What it took to ship out Ukraine's first grain delivery since Russia's invasion
Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was one of the largest grain producers in the world, feeding millions across the globe. Over the last six months, the war almost completely halted those shipments. But in August, the first wheat exports in months finally left the country. One of the ships was chartered by the World Food Programme, which works to address hunger emergencies. The shipment was sent to the Horn of Africa region, which the organization says is seeing catastrophic levels of hunger due to the disruption caused by the invasion, in addition to drought and regional conflicts. We wanted to hear more about how things are going, so we called Michael Dunford. He's the eastern Africa regional director for the World Food Programme, and he's with us now from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr. Dunford, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with us.
Federal judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has granted former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last month, temporarily stopping federal prosecutors from using those documents in their investigation into obstruction and mishandling of government secrets. The decision was expected. Last...
Chile rejects its new constitution
Chile has voted a resounding NO to a proposed constitution that would have put a focus on social issues and gender parity, enshrine rights for the indigenous population, and address climate change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In Chile, a special assembly has spent the past two years writing a new constitution,...
Pakistan's former climate change minister says big polluters need to pay up
By now, you've probably heard about the devastating flooding that's ravaging Pakistan. That country has experienced weeks of heavy rains due to an unprecedented monsoon season. About a third of the country is under water. At least 1,100 people have died since June, and roughly half a million people have had to flee their homes. And the rains are expected to continue. The extreme weather has brought renewed attention to the effects of climate change, and it's also shifted focus on how countries should adapt to the rapid and unpredictable extreme weather. To learn more about this, we called Malik Amin Aslam Khan. Starting in 2018 until earlier this year, he served as Pakistan's minister for climate change, where he began the work of developing Pakistan's plan to adapt to climate change. And he's with us now. Mr. Minister, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Morning news brief
Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
More than 2 years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to roil the labor market
This Labor Day, we're taking a moment to check in on workers. The pandemic had a whiplash effect on the labor market. Record layoffs in 2020 were followed by record job openings that have continued for more than a year. NPR's Andrea Hsu has been tracking what that's meant for workers. Hey, Andrea.
Unpacking Biden's argument about state-level threats to democracy
We're going to start tonight thinking more about President Biden's speech on democracy earlier this week. During a rare primetime address, the president offered a stark warning about what he called the major threat to this nation's democratic norms and values. (SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And here, in...
