Politics

NPR

Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson

Britain's Conservative Party announced that Foreign Minister Liz Truss will serve as the nation's next prime minister. She has a lot of work to do in these troubling political and economic times. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
POLITICS
NPR

Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist

Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
NPR

War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel

The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular domestic getaway spot for Ukrainians in the summer. But Russia's invasion has deeply affected the tourism industry there this year. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular vacation destination for Ukrainians. Located in the far western part of the country,...
TRAVEL
NPR

A sixth reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now off the grid

In Ukraine, there were renewed problems at the troubled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant today. The plant lost its last remaining connection to Ukraine's electricity grid after intensive shelling, according to the company that runs the plant. That news comes just a few days after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency left the site. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel is here to discuss the latest. Geoff, what happened at the plant?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

What it took to ship out Ukraine's first grain delivery since Russia's invasion

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was one of the largest grain producers in the world, feeding millions across the globe. Over the last six months, the war almost completely halted those shipments. But in August, the first wheat exports in months finally left the country. One of the ships was chartered by the World Food Programme, which works to address hunger emergencies. The shipment was sent to the Horn of Africa region, which the organization says is seeing catastrophic levels of hunger due to the disruption caused by the invasion, in addition to drought and regional conflicts. We wanted to hear more about how things are going, so we called Michael Dunford. He's the eastern Africa regional director for the World Food Programme, and he's with us now from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr. Dunford, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with us.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

Chile rejects its new constitution

Chile has voted a resounding NO to a proposed constitution that would have put a focus on social issues and gender parity, enshrine rights for the indigenous population, and address climate change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In Chile, a special assembly has spent the past two years writing a new constitution,...
POLITICS
NPR

Pakistan's former climate change minister says big polluters need to pay up

By now, you've probably heard about the devastating flooding that's ravaging Pakistan. That country has experienced weeks of heavy rains due to an unprecedented monsoon season. About a third of the country is under water. At least 1,100 people have died since June, and roughly half a million people have had to flee their homes. And the rains are expected to continue. The extreme weather has brought renewed attention to the effects of climate change, and it's also shifted focus on how countries should adapt to the rapid and unpredictable extreme weather. To learn more about this, we called Malik Amin Aslam Khan. Starting in 2018 until earlier this year, he served as Pakistan's minister for climate change, where he began the work of developing Pakistan's plan to adapt to climate change. And he's with us now. Mr. Minister, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
NPR

Morning news brief

Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Unpacking Biden's argument about state-level threats to democracy

We're going to start tonight thinking more about President Biden's speech on democracy earlier this week. During a rare primetime address, the president offered a stark warning about what he called the major threat to this nation's democratic norms and values. (SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And here, in...
POTUS

