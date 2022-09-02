Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Celina Mayor To Present Paving Loan For Aldermen Approval
Celina Mayor Luke Collins has identified a $2 million rural development loan to possibly fund several paving projects in the city. Collins said the plan is to resurface 14 miles of street. “Some of them have a lot of potholes in them, and some of them where work has been...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Public Works Getting New Traffic Signal Technician
Cookeville’s Public Works Department searching to add a traffic signal technician to its team. Public Works Director Blake Mayo said the position is not new and will bring the total to four. “We have 78 signals in the city limits, we take care of 12 in Sparta, 10 in...
newstalk941.com
New CRMC-City Parking Partnership Could Benefit Downtown
New parking lot partnership between Cookeville and Cookeville Regional Medical Center will benefit the city’s future downtown plans. CRMC bought the property on Cedar Avenue to serve as additional parking for the Emergency Room and Urgent Care Clinic. Cookeville City Manager James Mills said the hospital has agreed to let the city use it for downtown parking on nights and weekends.
newstalk941.com
Jackson County Chamber Creating Maps To Highlight Attractions Across The County
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce working to create maps highlighting various features of Jackson County. Director Hope Vargas said the map serves as a great marketing tool that could boost tourism in the county. She said they hope to have the maps printed and ready to hand out by the American Made Music Festival in October.
newstalk941.com
Pickett School Board Continuing Business As Usual Until Runoff Election
Pickett County School Board Member Travis Parrott will continue to serve the third district until the November election. A runoff election between Parrott and Candidate Gary Stover will occur at that time after the two tied with 193 votes in the August Election. Director of Schools Diane Elder said the board’s business will continue as normal leading up to the election.
k105.com
Missing helicopter could be down in region. Officials ask residents to check property.
Emergency management officials are asking residents of the region to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The...
dalehollowhorizon.com
Donaldson Park ThreeStar grant renovation project now complete
CELINA-Through the efforts of many people, the renovation of the basketball courts, tennis courts and now pickle-ball courts are finally complete here at Donaldson Park. The renovation was held up by the unusually rainy spring and then by the scarcity of the resurfacing materials. This project was identified as a...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Meet Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley
New Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley talks about the new school year. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Rusty Darley, the principal at Algood Middle School. Rusty talks about his background coming to Algood Middle School from Cookeville High School then previously Lebanon High School, what is important in terms of the growth of a student beyond the classroom, and how the pandemic changed how middle school is done and how teachers teach.
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
newstalk941.com
This Week Van Buren Commission Appoints Committees
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Crossville City Council will have a work session Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Van Buren County Commission has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday night. The agenda includes several appointments to committees such as new commissioners enter office. Those include Committee A, B, Audit and Planning.
newstalk941.com
Food Donations For Non-Profits Returning To A Normal Level
Non-profits in Putnam County saw a fall in food donations during the pandemic, but supply has seem to return to a normal level. Executive Director Bruce Bailey said food levels were at its lowest at the end of 2021. Over the last three months, donations have returned to a normal level.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County August 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Names 2021 Officer of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award
Cookeville Police Officer Andrew Gibbs named Officer of the Year for 2021. Chief Randy Evans said the department received only one nomination, and it was somewhat unanimous across the department. At Thursday night’s Cookeville City Council meeting, Evans read memos from Gibbs’ supervisors lauding his work. “He has...
wkyufm.org
Sumner County, Tennessee Commission votes to seat a Republican who was tied with her Democratic opponent
Sumner County’s newly elected commission seated a Republican candidate who was tied with her Democratic opponent during a contentious meeting Thursday night. The District 13 race last month ended in a tie between Republican Terri Boyt and Democrat Brenda Dotson. Commissioners could have chosen to let the voters decide...
indherald.com
Flood watch: Forecasters say flooding is possible as rainy holiday weekend continues
A flood watch has been issued for most of the eastern two-thirds of Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region, as a wet-weather pattern continues to take hold across the state. Rain showers and thunderstorms were occurring Sunday morning, and were said by the National Weather Service to be likely...
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: UC Pride
This week we continue to look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland with UC Pride. Today we continue our look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland by focusing on UC Pride, and the work done by Jessica Patterson, and those who lead the organization. Today In The Upper Cumberland airs...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY
COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
Sumner County begins year with 175 students experiencing homelessness
Sumner County School District has more than double the number of students who are experiencing homelessness at the start of this school year compared to last, according to district McKinney-Vento Homelessness Assistance Coordinator Keica Ray.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
