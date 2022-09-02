ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TN

newstalk941.com

Celina Mayor To Present Paving Loan For Aldermen Approval

Celina Mayor Luke Collins has identified a $2 million rural development loan to possibly fund several paving projects in the city. Collins said the plan is to resurface 14 miles of street. “Some of them have a lot of potholes in them, and some of them where work has been...
CELINA, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Public Works Getting New Traffic Signal Technician

Cookeville’s Public Works Department searching to add a traffic signal technician to its team. Public Works Director Blake Mayo said the position is not new and will bring the total to four. “We have 78 signals in the city limits, we take care of 12 in Sparta, 10 in...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

New CRMC-City Parking Partnership Could Benefit Downtown

New parking lot partnership between Cookeville and Cookeville Regional Medical Center will benefit the city’s future downtown plans. CRMC bought the property on Cedar Avenue to serve as additional parking for the Emergency Room and Urgent Care Clinic. Cookeville City Manager James Mills said the hospital has agreed to let the city use it for downtown parking on nights and weekends.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Pickett School Board Continuing Business As Usual Until Runoff Election

Pickett County School Board Member Travis Parrott will continue to serve the third district until the November election. A runoff election between Parrott and Candidate Gary Stover will occur at that time after the two tied with 193 votes in the August Election. Director of Schools Diane Elder said the board’s business will continue as normal leading up to the election.
PICKETT COUNTY, TN
dalehollowhorizon.com

Donaldson Park ThreeStar grant renovation project now complete

CELINA-Through the efforts of many people, the renovation of the basketball courts, tennis courts and now pickle-ball courts are finally complete here at Donaldson Park. The renovation was held up by the unusually rainy spring and then by the scarcity of the resurfacing materials. This project was identified as a...
CELINA, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Bob Bell: Meet Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley

New Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley talks about the new school year. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Rusty Darley, the principal at Algood Middle School. Rusty talks about his background coming to Algood Middle School from Cookeville High School then previously Lebanon High School, what is important in terms of the growth of a student beyond the classroom, and how the pandemic changed how middle school is done and how teachers teach.
ALGOOD, TN
FOX 56

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
newstalk941.com

This Week Van Buren Commission Appoints Committees

This week in the Upper Cumberland the Crossville City Council will have a work session Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Van Buren County Commission has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday night. The agenda includes several appointments to committees such as new commissioners enter office. Those include Committee A, B, Audit and Planning.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Food Donations For Non-Profits Returning To A Normal Level

Non-profits in Putnam County saw a fall in food donations during the pandemic, but supply has seem to return to a normal level. Executive Director Bruce Bailey said food levels were at its lowest at the end of 2021. Over the last three months, donations have returned to a normal level.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County August 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Today In The Upper Cumberland: UC Pride

This week we continue to look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland with UC Pride. Today we continue our look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland by focusing on UC Pride, and the work done by Jessica Patterson, and those who lead the organization. Today In The Upper Cumberland airs...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY

COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
COLUMBIA, KY

