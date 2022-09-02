ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees fans livid as Oswald Peraza is not in Friday's starting lineup

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Oswald Peraza was called up to the Yankees on Thursday, much to the jubilation of the fanbase, but that excitement turned to frustration in less than 24 hours.

The Yanks released their starting lineup for Friday’s critical series opener against the Rays, and Peraza isn’t a part of it. The badly struggling Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are both still in the starting lineup, playing second base and shortstop, respectively, but the highly touted prospect will have to come off the bench, or wait until Saturday, to make his big-league debut.

Needless to say, fans were immediately clamoring for the 22-year-old Peraza, as many have been for months with Kiner-Falefa’s continued struggles.

