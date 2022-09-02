Jimmy Vesey signs professional tryout with Rangers in potential reunion: Report

Jimmy Vesey is reportedly getting a shot to make another run with the Rangers.

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post , the former Blueshirts forward was signed to a professional tryout contract on Friday, opening the door for the 29-year-old to return to New York, where he played the first three years of his NHL career.

Vesey was most recently across the river with the Devils last season, serving as a depth player like he has for the past few seasons for four different teams. He signed a one-year deal with New Jersey after a tryout contract, and logged eight goals and seven assists in 68 games.

Vesey was a coveted prospect coming out of Harvard and signed with the Rangers, where he logged 90 points with 50 goals in 240 games.

