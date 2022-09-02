White Sox place OF Luis Robert on paternity list, promote OF Mark Payton from Triple-A

(670 The Score) The White Sox placed center fielder Luis Robert on the paternity list and promoted outfielder Mark Payton from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Robert left the team Thursday for the birth of his child. He hasn’t started a game since Aug. 25 due to an injured list, though he had been available as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement.

Payton, 30, was hitting .289 with 20 homers, 77 RBIs and an .887 OPS in 104 games at Triple-A this season. He has appeared in 32 career MLB games.

In a procedural move, Chicago also transferred lefty reliever Aaron Bummer to the 60-day injured list. He’s eligible to be reinstated as early as Saturday.

