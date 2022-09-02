High School Red Zone: Week 3 Scores & Highlights
(WSPA) – The third week of high school football in the Carolinas is in the books!
We’ve got all of your scores and highlights below from the High School Red Zone.
|AWAY
|HOME
|45
|Westside
|7
|Hanna
|F
|14
|Clover
|19
|Hillcrest
|F
|41
|Powdersville
|20
|Mauldin
|F
|34
|Spartanburg
|3
|Broome
|F
|14
|Greenwood
|49
|Dorman
|F
|56
|Byrnes
|28
|Greenville
|F
|7
|Hammond
|14
|Gaffney
|F
|AWAY
|HOME
|28
|Boiling Springs
|27
|Chapman
|F
|21
|Mann
|3
|Woodruff
|F
|34
|Clinton
|20
|Newberry
|F
|70
|York
|49
|Union Co.
|F
|14
|Wren
|31
|Seneca
|F
|20
|Laurens
|48
|BHP
|F
|20
|Blue Ridge
|56
|Greer
|F
|28
|Riverside
|35
|Woodmont
|F
|48
|Southside
|27
|Pickens
|F
|28
|Easley
|27
|Wade Hampton
|F
|41
|Berea
|30
|Carolina
|F
|AWAY
|HOME
|14
|SCS
|28
|Abbeville
|F
|54
|St. Joe’s
|13
|Landrum
|F
|40
|Holy Innocents (GA)
|0
|CCES
|F
|42
|Walhalla
|30
|Chesnee
|F
|21
|Cherryville (NC)
|20
|Blacksburg
|F
|31
|Travelers Rest
|20
|Palmetto
|F
|13
|Liberty
|38
|Eastside
|F
|0
|Fountain Inn
|49
|Crescent
|F
|6
|Ware Shoals
|49
|Emerald
|F
|39
|Saluda
|15
|Ninety Six
|F
|6
|Greenwood Christian
|34
|Dixie
|F
|0
|SC Spartans
|63
|West-Oak
|F
|33
|E. Henderson
|53
|Hendersonville
|F
|40
|W. Henderson
|26
|Polk Co.
|F
|65
|Chase
|14
|N. Gaston
|F
|26
|McDowell
|0
|E. Rutherford
|F
|14
|R-S Central
|42
|S. Point (NC)
|F
