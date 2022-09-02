ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Red Zone: Week 3 Scores & Highlights

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

(WSPA) – The third week of high school football in the Carolinas is in the books!

We’ve got all of your scores and highlights below from the High School Red Zone.

AWAY HOME
45 Westside 7 Hanna F
14 Clover 19 Hillcrest F
41 Powdersville 20 Mauldin F
34 Spartanburg 3 Broome F
14 Greenwood 49 Dorman F
56 Byrnes 28 Greenville F
7 Hammond 14 Gaffney F
AWAY HOME
28 Boiling Springs 27 Chapman F
21 Mann 3 Woodruff F
34 Clinton 20 Newberry F
70 York 49 Union Co. F
14 Wren 31 Seneca F
20 Laurens 48 BHP F
20 Blue Ridge 56 Greer F
28 Riverside 35 Woodmont F
48 Southside 27 Pickens F
28 Easley 27 Wade Hampton F
41 Berea 30 Carolina F
AWAY HOME
14 SCS 28 Abbeville F
54 St. Joe’s 13 Landrum F
40 Holy Innocents (GA) 0 CCES F
42 Walhalla 30 Chesnee F
21 Cherryville (NC) 20 Blacksburg F
31 Travelers Rest 20 Palmetto F
13 Liberty 38 Eastside F
0 Fountain Inn 49 Crescent F
6 Ware Shoals 49 Emerald F
39 Saluda 15 Ninety Six F
6 Greenwood Christian 34 Dixie F
0 SC Spartans 63 West-Oak F
33 E. Henderson 53 Hendersonville F
40 W. Henderson 26 Polk Co. F
65 Chase 14 N. Gaston F
26 McDowell 0 E. Rutherford F
14 R-S Central 42 S. Point (NC) F
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

