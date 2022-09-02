ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How cable news is reacting to Biden’s prime time speech

By Dominick Mastrangelo
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBCNP_0hg3fa1500

President Biden’s prime time speech on Thursday evening is being met with scorn by some pundits on cable news over its tone and the staging that accompanied it.

The speech, during which Biden framed the wing of the Republican Party loyal to former President Trump as a threat to democracy, served as a scathing rebuke of the ongoing political influence of his predecessor, which Democrats hope will energize voters ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

Made against a dark red backdrop in Philadelphia with a pair of U.S. Marines standing behind the president as he spoke, the speech also portrayed Republicans who are loyal to Trump over the GOP establishment as aiming to take the country “backward.”

“Not every Republican, not even a majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology,” Biden said during his remarks. “But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

Immediately after the speech and during the day Friday, cable news and Twitter was buzzing with critics hammering the president for what they said was the political tone of his remarks and the staging used in Philadelphia.

“This was an inappropriate speech,” said Ari Fleischer, a former aide to president George W. Bush and now a Fox News contributor. “This was a campaign speech, and the U.S. Marine Corps has some explaining to do. How did they get used? Why were two Marines used in the background of that shot.”

On CNN’s morning program, New Day, host Brianna Keilar spoke with veteran Allison Jaslow who argued Democrats politicized two Marines staged in the background of Biden’s televised address.

“Somebody made the decision to put those Marines in the shot,” Jaslow said. “And the reality is those Marines didn’t have a choice.”

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the administration’s decision to use the Marines in the shot.

“The presence of the Marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect the president has for these service members to these ideals and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy no matter which party is in power. Again, no matter which party is in power,” Jean-Pierre said .

In terms of the substance of the speech, some on the political left felt Biden’s speech did not go far enough in calling out Republicans who have backed Trump’s false claims of election fraud and other statements and policies on race, immigration and other cultural issues.

“I don’t know who the ‘It’s not all Republicans, just MAGA Republicans’ [is] for,” said liberal pundit Elie Mystal during an appearance Thursday night on MSNBC. “I’m sure there are some White supremacists who will vote with White supremacists, who don’t think they are White supremacists who are happy Biden didn’t call them a White supremacist.”

Biden attempted to clarify his comments about Republicans more generally again on Friday.

“I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country,” Biden said . “I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which we rule and count votes, that is a threat to democracy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
HATCH, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Fleischer
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Cnn#Fox News#Politics Federal#Election Fraud#Politics Whitehouse#The Republican Party#U S Marines#Gop#Maga#The U S Marine Corps
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Anthony (Tx) mayor arrested on alleged Continuing Family Violence charge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that the Mayor of Anthony, Texas was arrested Sunday on an alleged family violence charge. According to EPCSO officials, 38-year-old Benjamin Romero Cedillo was arrested after a Sunday afternoon domestic assault call along Talbot Avenue in Northwest El Paso […]
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTSM

White House asks Congress for $13.7B in Ukraine-related funding

The White House on Friday asked Congress to approve $13.7 billion to address Russia’s continued military invasion of Ukraine as part of a short-term funding bill.   The Biden administration is requesting that Congress authorize $11.7 billion in additional security and economic assistance for Ukraine and $2 billion to help shore up domestic energy supplies […]
POTUS
KTSM

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

(Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon. Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery. (5:30 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 2, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week two after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Organ Mountain 28 Mayfield 0F Americas 27 Odessa 49F Bel Air 48 Socorro 0F Santa Teresa 52 Lovington 39 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Littering offender accused of assaulting EPPD officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While trying to detain an offender, two officers from the Central Regional Command were assaulted yesterday afternoon in south central El Paso. Suspect identified as 27-year-old Angel Eduardo Zamora was seen littering which is a nuisance issue that affects the quality of life for merchants and visitors to the area […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy