El Paso, TX

UTEP professor gets grant to provide clean water for Texans

By Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Ivonne Santiago, Ph.D., associate professor from The University of Texas at El Paso College has received a grant supporting her ongoing work to provide thousands of households and dozens of schools throughout the state with access to reliable, clean water sources.

The associate professor from the College of Engineering received a grant of nearly $115,000. The grant comes from Texas Water Trade, a nonprofit devoted to harnessing market knowledge and technological innovation to provide water for all Texans. For the past nine months, Santiago has worked with community organizations in Dallas, Houston, Harlingen and El Paso to compile information to develop a subscription service to deliver, install and maintain point-of-use filtration systems to vulnerable communities in Texas that do not have access to a safe drinking water source.

The grant is part of the nonprofit’s Clean Water for all Texans initiative, an effort that aims to end water poverty for the state’s most marginalized residents. This is the latest in a line of funding opportunities that have helped Santiago lead efforts to provide safe water sources for areas of the world such as Haiti, Puerto Rico and Colombia that have been stricken by poverty, droughts, natural disasters and other issues.

“We are developing systems that are cost-efficient and can provide clean water in areas with or without indoor plumbing, or with a contaminated water source,” Santiago said. “It is one of the ways we are building equity in safe drinking water access and improving the quality of life of the communities we serve. We are pleased to be partners of this initiative with Texas Water Trade with funding from Lyda Hill Philanthropies through their Lone Star Prize Competition.”

