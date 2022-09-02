ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tens of thousands of Detroit residents, senior citizens, still without power

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeVuS_0hg3fR1Q00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Over 53,000 DTE customers have been without power for five days following Monday's severe storms and near hurricane-level winds.

Most of the remaining outages are in Detroit.

Ryan Marshall reported from the east side, where the Van Dyke Center for Senior Citizens is still without power. Residents of the high-rise at Van Dyke and Gratiot are angry and frustrated. They feel forgotten.

"Not only do we need our lights and stuff on, said Alissa Jenkins, a Van Dyke Center resident, "We need to have our [bills] prorated for the length of time that we've been without... since the 29th of August."

Jenkins found the continued outages especially insulting because she can see other homes and buildings nearby with power. "Now why is everybody around us getting lights, but we ain't getting none?" she said. "We're senior citizens! We need help!"

Confusing messages from DTE are adding to the outrage.

"It's terrible," Velma Wright told Marshall. "They keep telling you different things. One minute, it's on... 10 o'clock. The next minute it's supposed to have been on... 8 o'clock. It's been horrible."

"We don't believe a thing DTE says until these lights come on," another Resident said to Marshall after reading a message from DTE that claimed power would be restored by 3:30 p.m.

Some of the elderly residents are on oxygen or need electricity to power other medical devices. They have been forced to leave their homes to stay with family.

No power also means no air conditioning. Residents who have nowhere else to go have resorted to sitting outside in shady areas, hoping for a breeze -- not an ideal situation in 90-degree weather.

People have also been forced to take cold showers and throw out food, a real loss for residents on a fixed income.

WWJ's Charlie Langton was out on Detroit's west side Friday afternoon. He spoke to residents about how they're handling the continuing outages.

"It was kind of... at the last minute," said Devron White of Monday's outages, "so of course, it threw us off, it threw us back."

"We stay at a group home," White continued, "so it was hard to help the tenants."

"It's been kind of rough," said Ron Hyman. "You've got to either barbecue everything or throw away all your food. But I guess they're getting on it. They need to get on it real quick, man."

Another resident named Simo told Langton there's not much to be done until the power comes back on. "You smoke weed and see people asking questions," Simo said. "There's nothing! What can you do? You sit outside and be quiet and peaceful."

DTE has more than 2,000 line workers out working to restore power as quickly as possible -- including 1,000 brought in from other states. DTE reports that 80% of customers now have power and that 95% are expected to have power restored by Friday night.

Residents can check for updates on the DTE Outage Center website .

At this time, it is still possible these people will be without power for several days.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace

This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit coalition receives $52.2M to support auto investment, jobs in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials say the Detroit Regional Partnership Foundation (DRP) and partners will receive a $52.2 million federal grant to advance Michigan's mobility innovation in the automotive industry.According to a press release from the White House, the foundation was one of 21 awardees under the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) says the funding supports DRP's Global Epicenter of Mobility (GEM), which unites 136 coalition members include the Big Three, United Auto Workers, universities, and state, local and community leadership.EDA officials say the Detroit region's prospects are "threatened by rising global competition in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Business
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
WIXOM, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Metro Detroit rents are about to jump

Metro Detroit's fair market rents in 2023 will be nearly 12 percent higher than they were this year, according to a federal measure. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development published fair market rents for the 2023 fiscal year that show an 11.9 percent increase in rental rates for a two-bedroom apartment in metro Detroit. The rate will go up to $1,213 a month, from $1,084 a month, beginning Oct. 1.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Air Conditioning#Dte
fox2detroit.com

Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Oakland Press

Gun buyback gets green light in Oakland County

Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
deadlinedetroit.com

Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years

The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
WARREN, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy