Palmyra, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Oaks Touch A Truck Event Rolls Into Camden; Over 400 Backpacks Donated

A firefighter receives help making sure the event’s attendees stayed cool in the heat. (Photo provided) Oaks Integrated Care recently hosted its annual Touch A Truck community event in Camden at the Triad1828 Center. The free event gives kids the chance to see, touch, and explore their favorite trucks....
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
City
Palmyra, NJ
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at The HQ in Fairmount, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at The HQ, a four-story, 30-unit rental complex at 710 North 16th Street in Fairmount (alternately Francisville), Lower North Philadelphia. Developed by the Stamm Development Group, the 35,000-square-foot development features units ranging from studios to two bedrooms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#The Home Exterior
CBS Philly

New all-girl Muslim STEM school opens in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - One of the first all-girl private Muslim schools is now open in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Thirty girls will be the first students of the Khadijah Bint Khuwalid Islamic STEM Academy for Girls.The first day of classes was on Monday. Superintendent and founder Yasser Abdurrahman and his wife Marquita Hammock left the Philadelphia School District to foster an environment that caters to their community. "So they can have a place where they have people that look like them, see people who look like them, teachers look like them, classmates look like them," assistant superintendent Marquita Hammock said.   The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
Politics
penncapital-star.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

After dark: Curfew centers offer fun and safety in Philly

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As summer draws to a close and children return to school, an extended curfew remains in place for Philadelphia’s young people. The city’s curfew has existed since the 1950’s, but the earlier times (9:30 p.m. for kids 13 and under, and 10 p.m. for teens 14-17) began this summer and are going to be reevaluated later this month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

The Morrisville Business Association Fall Car Show

If you’re either a vintage car owner or a vintage car enthusiast, you might want to come to Bridge Street in Morrisville on October 1 for the Morrisville Business Association’s (MBA) Fall Car Show. With categories for both imported and American cars, spectators will be treated to an array of yesteryears MGB’s, Mustangs, Triumph’s, Corvettes, Jaguars, and others, and all arrayed in Bridge Street in their rebuilt and restored glory.
MORRISVILLE, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Pedestrian struck on White Horse Pike

HAMMONTON—Police received a call of a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on the 100 block of S. White Horse Pike at 10:12 a.m. on August 26, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. A preliminary investigation revealed Bobbie Molina, 42, of Millville ran into the roadway and...
HAMMONTON, NJ

