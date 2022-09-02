Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Missing Wichita man found safe in Pawnee County
Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing man, but he was later found safe in Pawnee County. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, left his home without a phone around 11 a.m. Monday. He is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup, and it was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
KBI: New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend murder case
BARTON COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department on Tuesday announced new evidence in the unsolved double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery, 1004 Harrison, in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002. After...
adastraradio.com
New Evidence to be Released in Great Bend 2002 Double Homicide
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) – Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KSN reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002.
Celebration of life planned for Trey Jones
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The celebration of life for Trey Jones, who died after the Jones family was hit by a car in Louisville this past July, has been set, Hunter Jones said. The service will be held at Hutchinson First Nazarene Church on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. “Dad is having a celebration of […]
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash with Wichita woman in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Ave. At the same time, a 19-year-old […]
Police: Kan. woman's car found abandoned; she is still missing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located he Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The...
KSN.com
Deadly motorcycle/car accident outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon
MCHPERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One motorcycle driver died in an accident in McPherson county two and a half miles outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on highway K-4 at 15th avenue, when the cycle driver was going west. KHP...
Kansas man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
KSN.com
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
KAKE TV
South-central Kansas farmers making the most of extreme drought conditions
It's no secret we've been experiencing some sort of drought, with words like 'hot' and 'dry' continuously in the forecast, but in South-Central Kansas, it's pretty 'extreme.'. "You don't have anything, if you don't have rain," Orville Miller, a dairy farmer in Reno County said. Crispy sorghum stalks whisper in...
KWCH.com
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
Hot & 'Cool': La Crosse company a finalist in manufacturing contest
They burn weeds, thaw ice, and they're made in America. More specifically, Weed Dragon Torch Kits are manufactured by Flame Engineering, Inc. in La Crosse. The Weed Dragon Torch, an organic and chemical-free method to control grass and weeds, was recently named a semifinalist in the Kansas Manufacturing Council's Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest.
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
FB: Richmond runs rampant; Dragon D dominates
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Through two games, the No. 3 Dragons (2-0) have given up just one touchdown. Technically, the Dragons have given up two. But a punt returned for a touchdown by Ellsworth (0-2) was called back for an illegal block. Hutchinson allowed just 80 rushing yards one...
adastraradio.com
Reno County Health Department Temporarily Pausing COVID-19 Boosters
Reno County, Kan. – The Reno County Health Department is pausing booster vaccinations until the new bivalent Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive. The shipment is expected sometime during the week of September 12. Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine...
