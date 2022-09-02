Read full article on original website
Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks in downtown Elkhart lined the streets for the city’s annual Labor Day parade. Families got to enjoy the holiday by recognizing those who put in work in our community. From government officials to members of our local unions, nearly 40 different groups made their way...
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
Boater spots body in Lake Michigan near St. Joseph
Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy & Tractor Show’
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 34th annual “Labor Day Farm Toy Show & Tractor Show’ took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Monday. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Items were available for both the serious collector and the sandbox enthusiast.
Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore
SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history. They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.
South Bend Police searching for missing man
September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-94 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 37 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapping up
Trash pickup service delayed by one day in South Bend
The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day during the Labor Day holiday week of Sep. 5 through Sep. 9. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, Sep. 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard...
DPS: 4 injured in crash in Portage
Four people were taken to the hospital, including one with serious injuries, following a crash in Portage Monday, emergency responders say.
Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
Talking labor with South Bend Councilman over lunch
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several folks in South Bend gathered to talk with Councilman Henry Davis Jr. about what labor looks like in town. There’s been a noticeable change in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, and this was an opportunity for Councilman Davis to connect with others living in his district to hear what they want to see change in South Bend to support workers.
Man leads police on brief chase, drives into St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police arrested a man early Monday morning after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. While officials...
Berrien Co. buys building in Buchanan from AEP
Berrien County has purchased a building in Buchanan from AEP. In July the County Administrator, Brian Dissette, informed the Berrien County Board of Commissioners that AEP — the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power — that the facility on Circle Drive could be sold for $200,000. Thursday, Disette reported that the final papers had all been signed for the facility.
Edwardsburg Public School students kick off school year
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The remaining school districts in southwest Michigan kicked off the school year on Tuesday, including the Edwardsburg Eddies. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Edwardsburg High School as students arrived for the first day. Principal Ryan Markel said last year was a huge success, and not...
Estate of Edith Schmucker plans to sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Court records show the family of Edith Schmucker may be planning to sue for wrongful death. Schmucker was killed in a two vehicle crash on SR 19 on August 3, that also killed US Rep. Jackie Walorski, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, according to investigators. The...
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
Former Elkhart police officer enters guilty plea in 2018 beating of inmate
