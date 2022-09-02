Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey
Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
bestofnj.com
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth
Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
morristowngreen.com
Mystery solved? Archaeologists dig into Morristown’s Acorn Hall
Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This...
New Jersey’s Absolutely Best And Most Delicious Soup Is Revealed
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ
Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
New Jersey Monthly
Café 37 in Ridgewood Serves Pleasing Meals at Fair Prices
Located on a side street several long blocks from the Ridgewood railroad station and the heart of downtown, Café 37 is not a place you’re likely to happen by in a car or on foot. But there’s plenty of parking across the street from the restaurant, whose simple, glass-paneled façade glows beckoningly at night.
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: FAREWELL JERSEY SHORE TOURISTS – THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR LOCAL ECONOMY
As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, on a partly cloudy Labor Day Monday, the parkway north is already filled with tourists who are heading back home after spending some fun filled times at the beaches, boardwalks and all the great attractions our Jersey shore has to offer, along with the best food from boardwalk pizza to the finest cuisine. While many of us locals become frustrated with the traffic and congestion and some poor judgment with behavior some of the over zealous revelers bring to the Jersey shore, we must thank the tourists for helping to support our local economy.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New Jersey
New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State.
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
Utility working to resolve issue of discolored water for Passaic County residents
A News 12 New Jersey viewer from Clifton sent the station photos of discolored water in their home.
Fire damages West Orange home and 2 vehicles
A spokesperson tells News 12 that one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Lodi St. Joseph’s Feast Begins, Expect Travel Delays
LODI, NJ – The annual St. Joseph Feast has begun and Lodi police are advising...
ocscanner.news
AVENEL: ELECTRIC BIKE CATCHES ON FIRE
Earlier this afternoon, members were dispatched to the college section of town for a reported electric bicycle on fire in the street. Units arrived to find the bike with fire coming from the lithium battery section with some spread to the remaining parts of the bike. Units quickly extinguished the fire and had Middlesex County HazMat respond for assistance.
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Early morning fire forces evacuation of 40 Newark residents
The fire is believed to have started in an empty building before it jumped to a residential building.
Comments / 0