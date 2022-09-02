ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth

Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Mystery solved? Archaeologists dig into Morristown’s Acorn Hall

Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ

Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
VERONA, NJ
Café 37 in Ridgewood Serves Pleasing Meals at Fair Prices

Located on a side street several long blocks from the Ridgewood railroad station and the heart of downtown, Café 37 is not a place you’re likely to happen by in a car or on foot. But there’s plenty of parking across the street from the restaurant, whose simple, glass-paneled façade glows beckoningly at night.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: FAREWELL JERSEY SHORE TOURISTS – THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR LOCAL ECONOMY

As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, on a partly cloudy Labor Day Monday, the parkway north is already filled with tourists who are heading back home after spending some fun filled times at the beaches, boardwalks and all the great attractions our Jersey shore has to offer, along with the best food from boardwalk pizza to the finest cuisine. While many of us locals become frustrated with the traffic and congestion and some poor judgment with behavior some of the over zealous revelers bring to the Jersey shore, we must thank the tourists for helping to support our local economy.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
AVENEL: ELECTRIC BIKE CATCHES ON FIRE

Earlier this afternoon, members were dispatched to the college section of town for a reported electric bicycle on fire in the street. Units arrived to find the bike with fire coming from the lithium battery section with some spread to the remaining parts of the bike. Units quickly extinguished the fire and had Middlesex County HazMat respond for assistance.
AVENEL, NJ
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

