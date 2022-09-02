Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peaches? Here's Where to Pick Them This Month [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
WGAL
Man charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI in fatal crash in Lancaster County
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a fatal crash in Lancaster County last week. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, is facing charges that include homicide by vehicle and DUI. West Earl Township police said Sensenig was driving an...
Lancaster man charged after attempting to flee officers: police
Manor Township police say a Lancaster man has been charged after attempting to elude officers during a traffic stop.
WGAL
Carlisle police trying to reunite child with family
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are asking for the public's help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The police department released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. "On Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, Carlisle Police responded to a report of a young child walking around the area alone. Officers...
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Midstate man has custom bicycle stolen
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man, Tom Bay, nearly died on his bike after a hit-and-run accident with an SUV in Lebanon five years ago. Now, he’s back to riding bikes, but that’s on hold after someone stole Bay’s custom bike from his carport.
local21news.com
Stabbing at a Walmart checkout, man charged with aggravated assault
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On September 3, Springettsbury Township Police sent officers to a Walmart on E. Market St. for a reported stabbing around 2 p.m. Police were informed through a report that a male suspect stabbed a female while in the checkout area, the suspect 30-year-old Jerod Coty.
Married couple ID’d as victims in head-on Lancaster County crash
New details have been released following a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon where two people on a motorcycle were killed. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp, who was operating the motorcycle, and his wife, 68-year-old Delores Beauchamp, who was a passenger on the bike. East...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property
Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooter won’t be charged after injuring man trying to rob him: Harrisburg police
A man was shot in Harrisburg over the weekend while he was trying to rob someone, police said. Police said the attempted robbery and shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at 14th and Kittatinny Street. The robbery victim shot the man who tried to rob him with a firearm he...
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
sanatogapost.com
Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on 83 southbound leaves two trapped
In York County, state police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on I-83 southbound and Leader Heights Road. The accident happened around 8:30 tonight. All lanes are currently closed on I-82 southbound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
I-81 reopens along Lebanon, Schuylkill County line after morning crashes
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line Tuesday morning. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon. The road has since reopened. Pennsylvania State Police said the...
Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam
A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County
A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
WGAL
Fire destroys home's roof in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a Lancaster County house fire on Sunday night. The fire started around 7 p.m. along North King Street in West Cocalico Township. The fire chief said that when they got to the home, it was already engulfed in flames. The fire...
WGAL
Huge fallen tree branch damages Lancaster properties, vehicles
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Lancaster, a fallen tree limb that caused major damage to property and cars has yet to be cleaned up. Residents on South Lime Street said the limb came down nearly a week ago, and they're wondering when it will be cleared. The tree is on...
Comments / 1