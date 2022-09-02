ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring Township, PA

Carlisle police trying to reunite child with family

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are asking for the public's help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The police department released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. "On Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, Carlisle Police responded to a report of a young child walking around the area alone. Officers...
CARLISLE, PA
Midstate man has custom bicycle stolen

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man, Tom Bay, nearly died on his bike after a hit-and-run accident with an SUV in Lebanon five years ago. Now, he’s back to riding bikes, but that’s on hold after someone stole Bay’s custom bike from his carport.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property

Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
LEBANON, PA
Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam

A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County

A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA

