COVID-19: Taylor County adds 51 new cases Friday

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Friday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, four of which were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction tests.

Active cases Friday totaled 1,118 (290 PCR cases and 828 based on antigen tests), down from 1,142 reported Thursday.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Friday data): New cases, 51; PCR cases, 14,312; active PCR cases, 290; total antigen probable cases, 25,353; total active antigen cases, 828; total PCR recoveries, 14,364; total antigen recoveries, 24,168; Total deaths, 652.

Texas (updated Thursday): Total cases, 6,265,796; New cases, 6,216; Hospitalized, 2,598; Fatalities, 88,631; New fatalities, 23; Total tests, 70,790,235.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

Brown County adds 140 cases Friday

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 140 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Friday.

The previous week, the county reported 122 new cases.

The percentage of county residents aged 6 months and older who are fully vaccinated is 42.22%.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

Total positive: 12,965

Total negative: 10,606

Cases confirmed by PCR test: 5,089

Cases confirmed by antigen test: 7,876

Deaths: 257

Average age of deceased: 67

SELECT PRISONS (Friday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 4.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 12; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 6, medical isolation, 6.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

SCHOOLS

Abilene ISD: Reported 157 active student cases and 33 active staff cases.

Wylie ISD: The district is reporting COVID-19 data directly to the health department only.