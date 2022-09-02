ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Summer Warmth Returns Ahead of Storm Threat Sunday Afternoon

Summer-like conditions return today after the fabulous conditions yesterday, all this ahead of a cold front. Humidity and temperatures are on the rise with the threat for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday. This unsettled weather and unstable atmosphere will trigger storms between noon and 4 p.m. from west to east, hitting the Boston area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be heading to the mid 80s in the city with dewpoints close to 70 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how much more rain is expected on Tuesday

“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.”. Keep your umbrellas handy on Tuesday — it’s going to be another wet day. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Boston area could see between 1 and 1.5...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Forecast: Prepare for a rainy Labor Day

The early part of the week will be cool and rainy, with temps back in the 80s by Thursday. Massachusetts is in for a cool and rainy Labor Day holiday, with more showers possible Tuesday. But first, a hot and humid Sunday will bring a high near 86 in Boston...
BOSTON, MA
City
Boston, MA
belmontonian.com

Breaking: Belmont, Region Under Flood Watch ’til 5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 6

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Belmont and communities in eastern Massachusetts that will last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected over much of southern New England with localized amounts of five to seven inches or more.
BELMONT, MA
nbcboston.com

Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain

A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday

On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
hot969boston.com

This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!

How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come

IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
IPSWICH, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Classic car show returns to Dorchester Park on Sept.11

The annual Classic Car Show returns to Dorchester Park on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. On display will be antique cars and trucks many visitors will remember from their youth and some that were in use early in the last century. The event will also commemorate the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the renowned landscape architect whose firm designed Dorchester Park in 1893 as well as Boston’s Emerald Necklace and New York’s Central Park.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Free Things to Do In Boston This Labor Day Weekend 2022

Nothing like a long weekend! It’s an extra day to sleep in, to hang out with family and friends, or find something fun to do. What’s even better than fun? FREE fun! One of the things I love about Boston is that there is always something to do, and this weekend is no exception. It’s one of the things I like most about Boston. What we lose in being open all hours of the night, I think we make is having a really exciting arts scene. We rounded up some Free Things To Do In Boston this holiday weekend.
BOSTON, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
mommypoppins.com

Free in September: Best Things To Do in Boston with Kids

With so many activities free in September, families can keep an eye on their budgets and still find plenty of things to do in Boston with kids. This month, Museum Day lets visitors get free admission to participating locations all over Massachusetts. Curious kids can touch a truck or even explore a plane. And September in Boston has free fairs and festivals all month long, including Riverfest in Somerville, the South Boston Street Festival, and the Boston Local Food Festival. Given all these free things to do in Boston in September, there's every reason to get out and have fun with the family! So read on for our picks for the top things to do in Boston with kids that are free in September.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

This Christmas tree ornament makes light of a Boston tragedy – getting Storrowed

Not a creature was stirring not even a 12-foot U-Haul stuck under a 10-foot bridge. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — back-to-school season in Boston. WickedJoyful, a custom action figures company, created an ornament to celebrate the season of giving in Boston — Allston Christmas, also known as Sept. 1, also known as the day the entire city is turned into a sea of U-Hauls.
BOSTON, MA

