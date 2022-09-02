Read full article on original website
After Gorgeous Saturday, Labor Day Weekend Weather Deteriorates Sunday Evening
It's been a gorgeous Saturday in which our temperatures remained seasonable along some more clouds through the afternoon. The crisp air remains as a high pressure system is still in control, but as it heads east, our wind direction shifts and our humidity will begin to creep in by late Sunday morning.
Summer Warmth Returns Ahead of Storm Threat Sunday Afternoon
Summer-like conditions return today after the fabulous conditions yesterday, all this ahead of a cold front. Humidity and temperatures are on the rise with the threat for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday. This unsettled weather and unstable atmosphere will trigger storms between noon and 4 p.m. from west to east, hitting the Boston area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be heading to the mid 80s in the city with dewpoints close to 70 degrees.
Here’s how much more rain is expected on Tuesday
“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.”. Keep your umbrellas handy on Tuesday — it’s going to be another wet day. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Boston area could see between 1 and 1.5...
Forecast: Prepare for a rainy Labor Day
The early part of the week will be cool and rainy, with temps back in the 80s by Thursday. Massachusetts is in for a cool and rainy Labor Day holiday, with more showers possible Tuesday. But first, a hot and humid Sunday will bring a high near 86 in Boston...
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
Breaking: Belmont, Region Under Flood Watch ’til 5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 6
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Belmont and communities in eastern Massachusetts that will last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected over much of southern New England with localized amounts of five to seven inches or more.
Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain
A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday
On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
Rain continues to fall after massive flooding
A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Northern RI and the West Bay. The entire area remains under a Flood Watch.
This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!
How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come
IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
