‘Jobs will be offered on the spot’: Georgia DOT to host virtual job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair as they seek to hire Highway Maintenance Technicians across the state. Areas of work include vegetation management, right-of-way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and more. Some job duties may consist of cleaning and […]
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
Albany Herald
Report: Georgia's election integrity measures rank second nationally
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks second in the country for its election integrity measures, an analysis found. According to the Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation, the Peach State ranked behind only its neighbor to the north, Tennessee. Hawaii ranked last on the list, just behind Nevada and California.
Georgia Extends Suspension of Tax on Gas Until Mid-October – Will Governor DeSantis Follow Kemp’s Example?
Gas in Florida remains more expensive than in Georgia. Gov. DeSantis announces tax holidaysScreenshot from YouTube. On September 1, the Republican Governor of Georgia - Brian Kemp - signed an executive order that once again extends the suspension of tax on gasoline in the state. The order has been in place since March, and was most recently extended in August in a bid to deal with what Gov. Kemp termed "Joe Biden's recession".
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
A recording first surfaced six months ago claiming that a team copied “every piece of equipment” in Coffee County’s elections office after the 2020 election, but it wasn’t Georgia investigators who verified the disclosure of confidential voting data.
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
Albany Herald
Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'
ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
NBC News
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
Henry County Daily Herald
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hear detail about Georgia official that stood out to legal analyst
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen weighs in on the video, newly obtained by CNN, that shows a former Georgia Republican Coffee County official escorting two operatives, hired by an attorney for former president Donald Trump, into the county’s election offices on the same day a voting system there was illegally breached.
accesswdun.com
Former GSP Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered Sept. 11 in White County
White County resident Benny Bridges dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives. Bridges died Thursday, Sept. 1, at age 82 following an extended illness. Born in Madison County, he was a member of the Commerce...
Albany Herald
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia
Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received...
nowhabersham.com
No news is good news on Georgia waterways
It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Medical Center closure becomes talking point in Georgia gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Dressed in green scrubs, Josh Shorter went into work Friday at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for what could be one of his final weeks of work. "Very devastating, we had people a couple of tears were shed," he said. This closure will impact not just employees like him,...
After Labor Day, the big-money sprint to Election Day begins
There’s so much political spending in Georgia this campaign season, some groups are literally giving money away.
Coronavirus variant-specific boosters will soon be available in Georgia. Here's who needs a shot
The FDA has given the green light to a new COVID-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. With the CDC’s endorsement, shots could be available in a few days. But one Atlanta area doctor says he is not recommending it for everyone. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports.
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
townandtourist.com
30 Treehouse Rentals In Georgia (Private & Top-Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Georgia is a naturally beautiful state. One way to experience the beauty of Georgia’s landscapes and mountains is by staying in a secluded treehouse or cabin. If you plan on traveling around this state, you may wonder what the top treehouse rentals are.
valdostatoday.com
Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
