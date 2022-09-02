An unusually large and strong area of high pressure (for early September) will stay parked over the western United States this week. Those under the high will experience extreme heat with some places potentially hitting new all-time record highs. The hot weather stretches from California to the eastern plains of Colorado.Record highs are possible through Thursday in Colorado for cities such as Grand Junction, Boulder, Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins. Some mountain town may also hit new record highs with mid to upper 80s expected over the next several days.In addition to daily records we could also see other temperature milestones, including the latest 100 degree reading in Denver. While we are not currently forecasting highs to hit 100 in the Mile High City, it will be close each day. Denver's current latest 100 degree reading on record happened on September 5, 2020, when the high was 101.Another moving temperature target in Denver is the number of 90 degree days for a season. Monday (Labor Day) will make the 61st time the high has been 90 degrees or higher since the middle of May.

DENVER, CO ・ 54 MINUTES AGO