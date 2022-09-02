Read full article on original website
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10
Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
cpr.org
Sept. 5, 2022: A labor of love – a day in the life of a restaurant
From dawn to dinner at a family-owned restaurant that has survived the pandemic. Free fare month is over. Will it spawn a new era for transit in Colorado?. On this Labor Day, we re-share a day in the life of a restaurant; how one eatery in Englewood made it through the pandemic and the ongoing impact of inflation, the supply chain disruption, and staff shortages. Then, Colorado's free transit ride is over; will it make a difference when it comes to cleaning up the air and changing commuting habits? Plus a new vision for Denver's "sports mile."
Colorado restaurants still struggling, more than 2 years after pandemic began
DENVER — A Labor Day tradition is back at Denver's Civic Center Park for the first time since 2019. Thousands of people are enjoying the Taste of Colorado this weekend. It's a welcome sight for restaurant owners and food vendors, but their problems are not nearly over. "On the...
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.
I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa
Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
Historic western heat wave could set dozens of new record highs in Colorado this week
An unusually large and strong area of high pressure (for early September) will stay parked over the western United States this week. Those under the high will experience extreme heat with some places potentially hitting new all-time record highs. The hot weather stretches from California to the eastern plains of Colorado.Record highs are possible through Thursday in Colorado for cities such as Grand Junction, Boulder, Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins. Some mountain town may also hit new record highs with mid to upper 80s expected over the next several days.In addition to daily records we could also see other temperature milestones, including the latest 100 degree reading in Denver. While we are not currently forecasting highs to hit 100 in the Mile High City, it will be close each day. Denver's current latest 100 degree reading on record happened on September 5, 2020, when the high was 101.Another moving temperature target in Denver is the number of 90 degree days for a season. Monday (Labor Day) will make the 61st time the high has been 90 degrees or higher since the middle of May.
Broadway’s Best Shows Coming to Colorado in 2023 and 2024
Get ready, the best shows to be found on Broadway in New York will make their way to Colorado in 2023 and 2024. You won't have to travel far when the best of the best make their way to the Centennial State. The 2023-24 lineup coming to Colorado reads as...
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and without a doubt is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park of scaling one of the world famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
There Are Only 2 Super Giant ‘Muffler Men’ Left in Colorado
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in the afternoon.
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
CooperSmith’s Poolside Location In Old Town Fort Collins To Close This Month
Another one bites the dust - this time, a long-time Old Town Fort Collins staple. After nearly three decades in business, CooperSmith's in Old Town Fort Collins will be saying goodbye to its Poolside location at the end of September. Located in the heart of Old Town Square, Coopersmith's Poolside...
Embrace Berthoud's history by eating free pancakes at Flapjack Day
Enjoying a free pancake breakfast and maybe a cold brew in Berthoud could be a great way to celebrate the day off for Labor Day.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States arrived in Colorado on Tuesday. The heaviest smoke impacts on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
9News
September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range
DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
Woman pleads for return of engagement ring
A Denver woman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help finding the engagement ring her fiancé gave her before he passed away.
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September
It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days
Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
