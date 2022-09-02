ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

K99

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

Sept. 5, 2022: A labor of love – a day in the life of a restaurant

From dawn to dinner at a family-owned restaurant that has survived the pandemic. Free fare month is over. Will it spawn a new era for transit in Colorado?. On this Labor Day, we re-share a day in the life of a restaurant; how one eatery in Englewood made it through the pandemic and the ongoing impact of inflation, the supply chain disruption, and staff shortages. Then, Colorado's free transit ride is over; will it make a difference when it comes to cleaning up the air and changing commuting habits? Plus a new vision for Denver's "sports mile."
ENGLEWOOD, CO
99.9 KEKB

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Historic western heat wave could set dozens of new record highs in Colorado this week

An unusually large and strong area of high pressure (for early September) will stay parked over the western United States this week. Those under the high will experience extreme heat with some places potentially hitting new all-time record highs. The hot weather stretches from California to the eastern plains of Colorado.Record highs are possible through Thursday in Colorado for cities such as Grand Junction, Boulder, Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins. Some mountain town may also hit new record highs with mid to upper 80s expected over the next several days.In addition to daily records we could also see other temperature milestones, including the latest 100 degree reading in Denver. While we are not currently forecasting highs to hit 100 in the Mile High City, it will be close each day. Denver's current latest 100 degree reading on record happened on September 5, 2020, when the high was 101.Another moving temperature target in Denver is the number of 90 degree days for a season. Monday (Labor Day) will make the 61st time the high has been 90 degrees or higher since the middle of May. 
DENVER, CO
Wake Up Wyoming

Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death

Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and without a doubt is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park of scaling one of the world famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

There Are Only 2 Super Giant ‘Muffler Men’ Left in Colorado

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States arrived in Colorado on Tuesday. The heaviest smoke impacts on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
9News

September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range

DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September

It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
K99

