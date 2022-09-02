ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Mental Health Day in East Orange provides skills, supplies to students

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial foundation hosted a Back-to-School Mental Health Day at Watsessing Park in East Orange on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event served more than 100 underserved students from Essex County, providing backpacks or messenger bags filled with age-appropriate school supplies to students who participated in the four activities meant to help them learn more efficient mental health coping mechanisms.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

How M&T Bank is helping Black entrepreneurs survive and thrive

Tom Comiskey, M&T Bank New Jersey regional president, summed up the bank’s continuing commitment in helping the communities it serves in one simple sentence. “Now more than ever, we need to uplift our communities through small business education and empowerment,” he said. Comiskey was speaking after M&T provided...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
City
Madison, NJ
City
Florham Park, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Society
untappedcities.com

18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area

When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Mutual aid org. fights police presence in Washington Square Park

A mutual aid group for low-income people living in and around Washington Square Park is calling for more protections for unhoused people after police forcefully removed a family of unhoused people and their belongings from the area. Three people were arrested during the encounter, including two unhoused people and an activist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Built Environment#Chair Of Madison#Environmental Commission#Nj
thepositivecommunity.com

Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
rcbizjournal.com

End Days Inevitable For Hi-Tor As Howard Phillips Lead Supervisors In Effort To Remake Shelter Through Rockland Green

Ed Day Says Existing Facility Will Serve The Animals Until New Shelter Is Built; Hi-Tor Plans To Demand Repayment Of Monies It Raised For Hi-Tor Rebuild. Plans to build a bigger, better, state-of-the-art shelter for the animals that live a portion or the balance of their lives at Hi-Tor Animal Care Shelter in Pomona are dead once and for all.
POMONA, NY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former NYC cop sentenced to 10 years in January 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former New York City police officer will spend the next 10 years behind bars for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 56-year-old Thomas Webster was sentenced Thursday to a decade behind bars after a jury found him guilty of attacking officer Noah Rathbun and rushing the Capitol Building. Bodycam footage shows Webster hitting the officer with a metal flagpole and then pushing the officer to the ground. The footage then shows Webster choking Rathbun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend

After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die

Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy