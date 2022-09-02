Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Mental Health Day in East Orange provides skills, supplies to students
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial foundation hosted a Back-to-School Mental Health Day at Watsessing Park in East Orange on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event served more than 100 underserved students from Essex County, providing backpacks or messenger bags filled with age-appropriate school supplies to students who participated in the four activities meant to help them learn more efficient mental health coping mechanisms.
New Jersey Globe
Labor Leader: John J. Giblin served as State Senator, Essex County Freeholder
John J. Giblin (1909-1975) was one of New Jersey’s most powerful labor leaders, serving as president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, chairman of the national union, Essex County Freeholder and State Senator. Giblin was the patriarch of a popular New Jersey political dynasty that is...
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
roi-nj.com
How M&T Bank is helping Black entrepreneurs survive and thrive
Tom Comiskey, M&T Bank New Jersey regional president, summed up the bank’s continuing commitment in helping the communities it serves in one simple sentence. “Now more than ever, we need to uplift our communities through small business education and empowerment,” he said. Comiskey was speaking after M&T provided...
theexaminernews.com
Other Factors Rather Than State’s Bail Reform Responsible for Crime Spike
The recent opinion piece, “Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms Are Threatening Your Safety,” (August 23-29) which was co-authored by Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater and former NYPD detective and Fox television regular Paul Giacomo, is just that, opinion, and is most certainly not based on facts. Slater espouses...
Members of the Garifuna community to march in West Indian Day Parade
Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn will bring together a melting pot of Caribbean cultures. This year members of the Garifuna community are joining the festivities.
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
Washington Square News
Mutual aid org. fights police presence in Washington Square Park
A mutual aid group for low-income people living in and around Washington Square Park is calling for more protections for unhoused people after police forcefully removed a family of unhoused people and their belongings from the area. Three people were arrested during the encounter, including two unhoused people and an activist.
thepositivecommunity.com
Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
danspapers.com
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters
luxe apartment(Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels) When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.
jcitytimes.com
Embankment Coalition to Hold Public Meeting Sept. 7 on Redevelopment Plan
Jersey City’s Embankment Coalition, a nonprofit group advocating for the creation of a park atop the abandoned railway along Sixth Street downtown, will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m., the second in a series of meetings on the organization’s draft Redevelopment Plan. Wednesday night’s...
New dorms at Stevens Institute of Technology offer breathtaking views of NYC skyline
Two new Hudson Riverfront towers at Stevens Institute of Technology have amazing views of the New York City skyline.
rcbizjournal.com
End Days Inevitable For Hi-Tor As Howard Phillips Lead Supervisors In Effort To Remake Shelter Through Rockland Green
Ed Day Says Existing Facility Will Serve The Animals Until New Shelter Is Built; Hi-Tor Plans To Demand Repayment Of Monies It Raised For Hi-Tor Rebuild. Plans to build a bigger, better, state-of-the-art shelter for the animals that live a portion or the balance of their lives at Hi-Tor Animal Care Shelter in Pomona are dead once and for all.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former NYC cop sentenced to 10 years in January 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former New York City police officer will spend the next 10 years behind bars for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 56-year-old Thomas Webster was sentenced Thursday to a decade behind bars after a jury found him guilty of attacking officer Noah Rathbun and rushing the Capitol Building. Bodycam footage shows Webster hitting the officer with a metal flagpole and then pushing the officer to the ground. The footage then shows Webster choking Rathbun.
themontclairgirl.com
Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend
After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
theobserver.com
REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die
Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
