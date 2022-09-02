ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave

A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
ATTLEBORO, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

22-Year-Old Man Cut from Burning Car by Worcester Police

WORCESTER - A 22-year-old man involved in a vehicle roll over was cut from the driver's seat by responding Worcester Police officers early Monday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer was travelling near Southwest Commons Plaza on Monday morning, around 1 AM, and discovered debris in the road and a vehicle on its roof and on fire. The officer made contact with the driver, who was not alert. The fire prevented the officer from unbuckling the driver's seat belt.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
DEERFIELD, MA
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight

REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
REHOBOTH, MA
Daily Voice

Mansfield Man Arrested For Assault Hit With Animal Cruelty Charge: Police

A 29-year-old man from Mansfield was hit with two charges while being arrested for one offense, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance to an address on North Main Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Mansfield Police said on Facebook. That is where officers arrested the man and charged him with assault and battery on an intimate partner.
MANSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say

On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Swansea police investigate car crash

SWANSEA, M.A. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 6 at Route 95 in Swansea.  Swansea Police say they first received a report of the incident around 8 P.M. Sunday night.  The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 33-year-old-man, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say, appeared […]
SWANSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

New England Fentanyl Strike Force, MA State Police, local police, seize over three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approx. 150 opioid pills

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine and approximately 150 opioid pills, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. 29-year-old...
HAVERHILL, MA
