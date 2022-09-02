The Watchung Parent Teacher Organization has announced the long-awaited return of Food Truck Fridays, a weekly family-friendly outdoor food truck gathering and fundraiser, on Friday September 9. This successful social community engagement created and organized exclusively by the PTO at the height of the COVID pandemic has been a fixture on the grounds of the town’s elementary school, Bayberry, since August 2020. To date, this community initiative which fostered a safe environment for the community to gather and dine has provided thousands of dollars to support the students and families attending the Watchung schools.

WATCHUNG, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO