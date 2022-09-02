Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
nj1015.com
Dennis & Judi 25th anniversary celebration
Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco as we celebrate their 25th anniversary together on the air. Come party with us in the heart of Monmouth County in Freehold. The impeccable 618 Restaurant will have a premiere wine tasting and delicious hors d'oeuvres — all hosted by Dennis...
Young NJ kids who walk, bike to school will continue as they age: study
A study of school-age children and their families surveyed on two occasions, years apart, within an eight-year period in four key New Jersey metro areas found that if those kids walked or rode bikes to school starting at an early age, they were seven times more likely to still be doing so once they got older.
hudsoncountyview.com
7 first responders injured, 25 people displaced by 3-alarm Jersey City fire on Bergen Ave
Seven first responders were injured and 25 people were displaced by a three-alarm Jersey City fire at two adjoining residential buildings on Bergen Avenue. At approximately 12:45 p.m. yesterday, the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a call for a working fire at 662 and 664 Bergen Ave. While working...
Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ
Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
Jersey City, NJ three-alarm blaze injures 7 firefighters, reports say
JERSEY CITY — Seven firefighters were hospitalized and over two dozen people were displaced by a three-alarm fire on Sunday, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey reported that the fire broke out in Jersey City on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue at the intersection with Fairview Avenue. Someone reportedly ran to a nearby firehouse to alert firefighters to the blaze.
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This...
Early morning fire forces evacuation of 40 Newark residents
The fire is believed to have started in an empty building before it jumped to a residential building.
bestofnj.com
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth
Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
N.J. school principal charged with drunken driving no longer overseeing middle school, district says
A new principal is no longer in charge of a West Orange middle school following her recent arrest on drunk driving charges. Aretha Dooley-Malloy will not be serving as principal at Liberty Middle School as the school year begins, according to a note sent to the school community on Friday.
New Jersey Monthly
Café 37 in Ridgewood Serves Pleasing Meals at Fair Prices
Located on a side street several long blocks from the Ridgewood railroad station and the heart of downtown, Café 37 is not a place you’re likely to happen by in a car or on foot. But there’s plenty of parking across the street from the restaurant, whose simple, glass-paneled façade glows beckoningly at night.
New Jersey Globe
Labor Leader: John J. Giblin served as State Senator, Essex County Freeholder
John J. Giblin (1909-1975) was one of New Jersey’s most powerful labor leaders, serving as president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, chairman of the national union, Essex County Freeholder and State Senator. Giblin was the patriarch of a popular New Jersey political dynasty that is...
Renna Media
Food Truck Friday Returns September 9th
The Watchung Parent Teacher Organization has announced the long-awaited return of Food Truck Fridays, a weekly family-friendly outdoor food truck gathering and fundraiser, on Friday September 9. This successful social community engagement created and organized exclusively by the PTO at the height of the COVID pandemic has been a fixture on the grounds of the town’s elementary school, Bayberry, since August 2020. To date, this community initiative which fostered a safe environment for the community to gather and dine has provided thousands of dollars to support the students and families attending the Watchung schools.
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Check out NYC school calendar before class starts for 2022-2023 academic year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students are just days away from returning to class at New York City’s public schools. Students will return to class on Thursday, Sept. 8. Classes will run until June 27, 2023. Those already hoping for breaks for snow days are out of luck. The Department of Education plans to continue their […]
hudsontv.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sunday Morning Accident On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen
**THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION A 31-year old, male motorcyclist was killed in an early, Sunday morning, multi-vehicle accident on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. According to North Bergen Police Lt. Nicholas Galliano, an active investigation is currently underway by the Department and details are limited at the present time.
Utility working to resolve issue of discolored water for Passaic County residents
A News 12 New Jersey viewer from Clifton sent the station photos of discolored water in their home.
queenoftheclick.com
Jimmy’s Place in Dyker Heights Needs a Waitress
Jimmy’s Place Diner at 7118 13th Avenue has a sign in the window because they are seeking an experienced waitress. 718- 748-5934.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey
Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Newark
A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday in Newark, officials said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima, of Newark, was hit in the area of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street shortly before 3 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say
A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
