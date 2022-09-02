ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

nj1015.com

Dennis & Judi 25th anniversary celebration

Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco as we celebrate their 25th anniversary together on the air. Come party with us in the heart of Monmouth County in Freehold. The impeccable 618 Restaurant will have a premiere wine tasting and delicious hors d'oeuvres — all hosted by Dennis...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ

Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
VERONA, NJ
City
Roselle Park, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ
Government
bestofnj.com

Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth

Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
KENILWORTH, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Café 37 in Ridgewood Serves Pleasing Meals at Fair Prices

Located on a side street several long blocks from the Ridgewood railroad station and the heart of downtown, Café 37 is not a place you’re likely to happen by in a car or on foot. But there’s plenty of parking across the street from the restaurant, whose simple, glass-paneled façade glows beckoningly at night.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Food Truck Friday Returns September 9th

The Watchung Parent Teacher Organization has announced the long-awaited return of Food Truck Fridays, a weekly family-friendly outdoor food truck gathering and fundraiser, on Friday September 9. This successful social community engagement created and organized exclusively by the PTO at the height of the COVID pandemic has been a fixture on the grounds of the town’s elementary school, Bayberry, since August 2020. To date, this community initiative which fostered a safe environment for the community to gather and dine has provided thousands of dollars to support the students and families attending the Watchung schools.
WATCHUNG, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Newark

A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday in Newark, officials said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima, of Newark, was hit in the area of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street shortly before 3 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say

A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

