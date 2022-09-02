ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

wodiej
3d ago

New housing and businesses are short lived because of all the crime. Why don't you go out into the neighborhood and advocate for THAT?

Carl Capatina
3d ago

,how about leaving it where it is? need more space....ad onto what is already there. over crowded.... incarcerate only the violent criminals instead of the simple drug users. send any out of county inmates back to wherever they came. as for as the millions you would save....give them to me (I promise to spend them as fast as you would of).

fortwaynesnbc.com

Labor Day plans included a picnic from folks at the UAW Local 2209

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Many Americans are enjoying the day off from their “9 to 5″ jobs, especially some folks in downtown Fort Wayne. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual event. Union members and their families, all workers and retirees, all under one pavilion to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and more. Organizers like to put on this event to give back to the community that they say is always there for them.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Title IX Investigation underway at Goshen Community Schools

Goshen, Ind. — Goshen Community Schools is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. A Title IX complaint was filed March 14th against the school district alleging discrimination on the basis of sex. “The complaint specifically is referencing our baseball and softball facilities,”...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
AUBURN, IN
wtvbam.com

Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Frontier work leads to construction at northeast Fort Wayne intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect increased traffic at a northeast Fort Wayne intersection while Frontier Communications crews work for the next week, the City announced Tuesday. Frontier is working on communication lines at the intersection of Reed and St. Joe Center roads, the City’s Traffic Engineering...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Festival at Eagle Marsh Barn featured on tour highlighting Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn all about wildlife, wetlands, and preserving endangered species Sunday at the Monarch Festival. It’s the biggest event of the year for the Little River Wetlands Project, organizers said. Education stations teach attendees about nature restoration and the role pollinators play. Participants get...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman ID’d in fatal crash on US 30

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release. 48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.
SHELBY, MI
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman stuffed fentanyl down pants, facing multiple drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is facing drug charges in Allen County after police say she shoved fentanyl down her pants during a traffic stop. Fort Wayne Police arrested Cassandra L. Gienger on Aug. 31. She is charged with dealing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, possession of...
FORT WAYNE, IN

