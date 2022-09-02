Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
bestofnj.com
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth
Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
jerseysbest.com
Food, brews and a bevy of excitement: 3 fall street festivals to note in N.J.
With summer winding down, there’s no better time than now to plan a visit to the street festivals and fairs that liven up our neighborhoods with entertainment, food and rides. Following are three events for the entire family to enjoy. Bergen Street Fest. Dates and times: Sept. 8-9 from...
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
nj1015.com
Dennis & Judi 25th anniversary celebration
Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco as we celebrate their 25th anniversary together on the air. Come party with us in the heart of Monmouth County in Freehold. The impeccable 618 Restaurant will have a premiere wine tasting and delicious hors d'oeuvres — all hosted by Dennis...
Dozens of possibly stolen artifacts were seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art
Twenty-seven artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized.
bklyndesigns.com
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC
Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
intheknow.com
See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van
Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
Mobile shower trailer rolls into Newark, a ‘spa-like’ experience for homeless individuals
Archangel Raphael’s Mission parks a silver trailer equipped with two private bathrooms at Peter Francisco Park in Newark once a month to offer free showers to homeless individuals. Archangel Raphael’s Mission recently expanded its hygiene services. [ more › ]
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
Another Lucky Lottery Player in New York Wins $1,000 a Day for Life
Someone in New York had one hell of a Labor Day weekend winning $1,000 a day for life. New York has another winning Cash for Life lottery ticket. The winning numbers for the Sunday, September 4 drawing were:. 10-11-20-28-36 +2. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: FAREWELL JERSEY SHORE TOURISTS – THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR LOCAL ECONOMY
As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, on a partly cloudy Labor Day Monday, the parkway north is already filled with tourists who are heading back home after spending some fun filled times at the beaches, boardwalks and all the great attractions our Jersey shore has to offer, along with the best food from boardwalk pizza to the finest cuisine. While many of us locals become frustrated with the traffic and congestion and some poor judgment with behavior some of the over zealous revelers bring to the Jersey shore, we must thank the tourists for helping to support our local economy.
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
NJ mall gets mobbed during grand opening of YouTube star’s burger joint
EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream mega mall never looked so packed. A crowd of close to 10,000 people descended on the troubled retail and entertainment complex on Sunday for the grand opening of the first-ever MrBeast Burger. If you don't know who MrBeast is, you're probably not one...
queenoftheclick.com
Jimmy’s Place in Dyker Heights Needs a Waitress
Jimmy’s Place Diner at 7118 13th Avenue has a sign in the window because they are seeking an experienced waitress. 718- 748-5934.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
Middlesex County Office of Health Services Issued Rabies Advisory
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- On September 2, the Middlesex County Office of Health Services has reported that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Borough of Spotswood, Middlesex County, in the vicinity of Burlington Avenue and Kane Avenue. This is the third rabid animal reported within Middlesex County for 2022 and the first rabid animal in Spotswood.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
After 22 years, the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show comes to an end!
The last Big Joe Jersey Talent Show went out like a bang Sunday night at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach. Little 9 year old Brianna Cameron from Union, New Jersey floored the judges and the crowd and walked away with the title of the winner of the 2022 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
morrisfocus.com
Lodi Superintendent of Schools; Hanover Resident Arrested in Seaside Heights
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Lodi Schools Superintendent Douglas J. Petty punched a woman in the head on a Seaside Heights street, then brawled with a man who came to her aid, according to police reports. A Seaside Heights traffic police officer, Officer Timothy Farrell, reported seeing Petty, 46, of Cedar...
