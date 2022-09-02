As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, on a partly cloudy Labor Day Monday, the parkway north is already filled with tourists who are heading back home after spending some fun filled times at the beaches, boardwalks and all the great attractions our Jersey shore has to offer, along with the best food from boardwalk pizza to the finest cuisine. While many of us locals become frustrated with the traffic and congestion and some poor judgment with behavior some of the over zealous revelers bring to the Jersey shore, we must thank the tourists for helping to support our local economy.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO