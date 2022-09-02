ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

bestofnj.com

Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth

Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
KENILWORTH, NJ
PIX11

J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
nj1015.com

Dennis & Judi 25th anniversary celebration

Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco as we celebrate their 25th anniversary together on the air. Come party with us in the heart of Monmouth County in Freehold. The impeccable 618 Restaurant will have a premiere wine tasting and delicious hors d'oeuvres — all hosted by Dennis...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
City
bklyndesigns.com

5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC

Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
intheknow.com

See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van

Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975

The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FAREWELL JERSEY SHORE TOURISTS – THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR LOCAL ECONOMY

As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, on a partly cloudy Labor Day Monday, the parkway north is already filled with tourists who are heading back home after spending some fun filled times at the beaches, boardwalks and all the great attractions our Jersey shore has to offer, along with the best food from boardwalk pizza to the finest cuisine. While many of us locals become frustrated with the traffic and congestion and some poor judgment with behavior some of the over zealous revelers bring to the Jersey shore, we must thank the tourists for helping to support our local economy.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
HOBOKEN, NJ

