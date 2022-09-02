Keith Alan Homeier, 71, of Egg Harbor, died on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born April 19, 1951 in Chicago Heights, the only son born to Gilbert Adelbert and Helen Louise (Wishnewski) Homeier. Keith graduated from Bloom High School with the Class of 1969. He worked at TTM Technologies in Chippewa Falls for many years, retiring in 2012. Keith moved to the summer home in Door County full time after his retirement. He loved to read and had a passion for classic cars.

