Paul McCartney, with help from Chrissie Hynde and Foo Fighters, performed the Beatles classic “Oh! Darling” live for the first time Saturday at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. McCartney was a surprise guest at the benefit concert — he was not listed among the participating artists prior to the show — but what he did on the Wembley Stadium stage was perhaps an even bigger shock to the audience, as McCartney had never sang the Abbey Road ballad live onstage before. “God bless Taylor, me and Chrissie are going to do a song here that I haven’t done since...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO