Music

Rolling Stone

Watch Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

Foo Fighters will stage the first of their two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts today, Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, presented by Foo Fighters and the late drummer’s family, will begin 11:30 a.m. EST and be streamed live on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel; the livestream can also be viewed in the video above.  Additionally, a one-hour primetime special featuring highlights from the show will air on CBS later today at 10 p.m. EST, while the full show will be available to stream on-demand starting the week of Sept. 5.  The London memorial concert for Hawkins, who died...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pitbull Scheduled to Open 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Pitbull will kick off the star-studded lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the opening performer for the event, taking place Sept. 23 and 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mr. Worldwide joins a slate of other main stage performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Avril Lavigne, Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. The CW will broadcast both nights of the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival as a televised special in October following the exclusive livestream hosted on the CW...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Watch Avril Lavigne Deliver a Pristine Version of ‘Complicated’ in One Take

Avril Lavigne revisited her breakout hit “Complicated” for a performance on the Japanese YouTube channel, “The First Take.” As the channel’s name suggests, the point of the video series is to get artists to perform a song in just one take (Harry Styles appeared earlier this summer, doing a rendition of “Boyfriends”). Backed only by an acoustic guitar, Lavigne gamely embraced the challenge and breezed through the 2002 classic with plenty of ease.  Throughout the year, Lavigne has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut studio album, Let Go, on which “Complicated” appears. Back in June, she dropped a deluxe...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Paul McCartney Sing ‘Oh! Darling’ Live for First Time at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney, with help from Chrissie Hynde and Foo Fighters, performed the Beatles classic “Oh! Darling” live for the first time Saturday at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. McCartney was a surprise guest at the benefit concert — he was not listed among the participating artists prior to the show — but what he did on the Wembley Stadium stage was perhaps an even bigger shock to the audience, as McCartney had never sang the Abbey Road ballad live onstage before. “God bless Taylor, me and Chrissie are going to do a song here that I haven’t done since...
MUSIC
NME

RHCP’s Chad Smith shares heartwarming Taylor Hawkins story at tribute concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute concert that is taking place at Wembley Stadium today (September 3). The special gig is being held in honour of the late drummer, with appearances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more.
loudersound.com

Rock stars react to Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Liam Gallagher and Wolfgang Van Halen are amongst the names to have commented on the magical gig. Many of the rock and metal heavyweights who took part in the amazing Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night have posted statements on the hugely successful (and emotional) evening.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Artists + Fans React to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium

For the past three months, the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts have been heavily anticipated by fans, friends, family and the rock music world at large. Unsurprisingly, last night (Sept. 3)’s first concert – at London’s Wembley Stadium – was a monumental success, with its myriad artists providing plenty of touching memories and terrific music over the course of multiple hours. In fact, numerous artists and fans took to social media to share just how moving and enjoyable the event was.
MUSIC
E! News

Proof Chris Pine Was a Total Mood at Don't Worry Darling's Venice Premiere

Watch: Harry Styles SPIT on Chris Pine?: Don't Worry Darling DRAMA. Chris Pine is feeling fine. Case in point? The actor was a total vibe when he stepped out at the Venice Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his new movie, Don't Worry Darling. On Sept. 5, the 42-year-old turned heads in a Giuliva Heritage suit—complete with an open collar shirt, crimson red trousers and navy blue jacket—as he posed for photos alongside co-stars Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, as well as the film's director Olivia Wilde.
MOVIES
E! News

Supermodel Adriana Lima Explains Meaning Behind Baby Boy's Name

Watch: Victoria's Secret Angels Say Goodbye to Adriana Lima. Adriana Lima and her movie producer boyfriend Andre Lemmers welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 29. The couple named their son Cyan Lima Lemmers for a very special reason. "Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light," she explained on Instagram. "Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy's eyes."
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
MUSIC
E! News

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Will Leave You Speechless After Sharing a Possible Name for Baby No. 3

Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney may need to taste tequila with his growing family. Earlier this summer, the Dan + Shay member and his wife Hannah Love Mooney announced they are expecting their third baby boy in early 2023. Now, the country singer is sharing his thoughts on being outnumbered in his house filled with sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Hayden Panettiere Reflects on “Incredible” 33rd Birthday Celebration

Watch: Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions. Hayden Panettiere is celebrating another year around the sun. The Nashville star—who turned 33 on Aug. 21—shared a new photo on Instagram from her birthday party with her loved ones. In the snap, Hayden was seen wearing a leopard printed dress and a smoky eye makeup.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

