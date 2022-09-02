Read full article on original website
Oscar-Winning Star Jeff Bridges, 72, Enjoys Beach Life In Rare Public Sighting After Beating Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges, 72, pictured enjoying beach in Santa Barbara, California, his hometown. Bridges is a cancer survivor, beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, for which he underwent chemotherapy. There are 100 different types of blood cancers that affect nearly 200,000 Americans every year. Hodgkin Lymphoma...
Jane Fonda Is Diagnosed With Cancer and Reveals Prognosis and Treatment in Message to Fans
Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer and is already undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The 84-year-old silver screen icon shared the news in a Friday, September 2, Instagram message to her followers. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve...
Jane Fonda undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda posted a medical announcement on her Instagram Friday. Fonda said she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, for which she has begun chemotherapy.
TODAY.com
Jane Fonda reveals she is battling cancer
Actor Jane Fonda shared she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has started chemotherapy treatments.Sept. 3, 2022.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
People
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
Naomi Judd’s autopsy reveals star’s tragic cause of death after note was found by her body
COUNTRY singer Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed. The country legend's full autopsy comes months after her family said Judd died from a "disease of mental illness". The report from the medical examiner's office in Nashville...
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters
The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
survivornet.com
Toby Keith, 61, Gives Important Update On Country Music Star’s Stomach Cancer Battle: ‘So Far, So Good’
Toby Keith Sends Love to Fans Through His Cancer Battle. Country star Toby Keith, 61, announced in June that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is more likely to form in the gastroesophageal junction – the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
survivornet.com
Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon
To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
