Larimer County health department: West Nile virus hospitalizations are up this year

Five of eight people testing positive for West Nile virus in Larimer County have been hospitalized, a rate much higher than last year, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment reported Thursday.

Last year at this time, there were 11 cases but only one hospitalization. The health department is urging residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by Culex mosquitoes, which carry the virus.

Of the eight reported cases of West Nile Virus in the county, two are from Loveland, two each from Windsor and Berthoud, and one from Fort Collins and unincorporated Larimer County, according to the health department.

"Preventing bites during this time is essential to protecting yourself and your family from the virus," said Erika Cathey, Larimer County's communicable disease manager, in a news release. "With the persistent hot weather this summer, mosquitoes are very abundant throughout the county."

Symptoms, which generally appear between three and 14 days after being bitten, can vary from no symptoms at all to fever, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness, aches, rash and headache.

Larimer County has been sampling to monitor risk of the virus since June. When the risk increases, Fort Collins sprays in specific areas of the city. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the city sprayed for mosquitoes in the south part of town and will do so again on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Spraying will take place roughly in the areas bordered by Drake and Harmony roads and Taft Hill and Ziegler roads, excluding the Rigden Farm and Dakota Ridge areas.

West Nile was first detected this season in mosquitoes in late July in the southeast and southwest parts of the city, according to the health department. The city sprayed for mosquitoes in the southeast part of the city in late July and the northeast part of the city at the end of August.

The city contracted with Vector Disease Control International, a company that uses a permethrin-based product applied in a fine mist using fogging trucks. You can follow the trucks' fogging at www.fcgov.com/westnile.

City officials recommend that residents in the spraying area stay indoors, bring pets inside and keep doors and windows closed for 30 to 60 minutes after spraying to minimize pesticide exposure. Gardens, ponds and other water features can also be covered with a sheet or tarp if you wish to further minimize exposure to the spray.

Coloradoan reporter Molly Bohannon contributed to this report.

How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

The county recommends the four Ds to protect yourself:

Defend: Use DEET or another effective EPA-registered mosquito repellent that has been proven to be effective against West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes. DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (also called p-menthane-3,8-diol or PMD) and IR3535 are effective choices.

Use DEET or another effective EPA-registered mosquito repellent that has been proven to be effective against West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes. DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (also called p-menthane-3,8-diol or PMD) and IR3535 are effective choices. Dusk to Dawn: Avoid exposure during peak Culex mosquito feeding times, from dusk through dawn.

Avoid exposure during peak Culex mosquito feeding times, from dusk through dawn. Dress: Wear long sleeves and pants to keep mosquitoes from biting.

Wear long sleeves and pants to keep mosquitoes from biting. Drain: Remove standing water in your yard or garden to minimize mosquito breeding areas.

For more tips on what you can do to prevent West Nile virus, visit www.larimer.gov/westnile.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment