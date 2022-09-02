ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after confrontation with Mesa police, business estimates $15,000 in repairs

By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A business owner estimated repairs will cost $15,000 after a man involved in one of two Mesa police shootings over the weekend drove his car through the business, arrest records show.

Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 21, Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting at Dobson and Baseline roads with a man wanted for homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a felony warrant from Colorado.

The Albuquerque Police Department notified the Arizona Department of Public Safety that they believed 36-year-old Kevin McKinney was in Mesa. DPS then contacted Mesa police to locate McKinney.

McKinney was seen inside a store, purchasing a new phone, according to arrest documents. After he left the store and got back inside his car, police say they confronted McKinney by blocking him in with their cars.

According to court documents, in an attempt to escape, McKinney drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk, crashing through the front window and wall of a business.

A customer seated inside the business was almost hurt by McKinney's car, records show. An officer shot McKinney, who was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital. According to a press release, no officers or customers were injured.

According to police records, after McKinney was arrested, a revolver was seen in plain view in the passenger seat of the car. During a search warrant of the car, police discovered the revolver was loaded, and the hammer was positioned in the “cocked” position.

According to the police report, the business owner estimates it will be $15,000 to repair the damages.

In the court document, McKinney admitted to driving into the business to evade police and that he is a convicted felon and doesn’t have the right to possess firearms.

On Aug. 21, McKinney was released from the hospital and arrested and charged on suspicion of several felony charges, including aggravated assault and endangerment.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

