Effective: 2022-09-05 12:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Deschutes; Wallowa AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THURSDAY The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory that is in effect until 2 PM PDT Thursday for Deschutes and Wallowa counties, due to smoke from multiple fires. DEQ expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in Central and Northeastern Oregon through at least Thursday due to localized impacts from nearby fires. Check Oregon`s daily smoke outlooks to see what times of day smoke might be better or worse in eastern and central Oregon. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Bloc, DEQ`s Air Quality Index, or by downloading OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. For additional information...please visit the Web site at http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO