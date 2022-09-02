Read full article on original website
Air Quality Alert issued for Deschutes, Wallowa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 12:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Deschutes; Wallowa AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THURSDAY The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory that is in effect until 2 PM PDT Thursday for Deschutes and Wallowa counties, due to smoke from multiple fires. DEQ expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in Central and Northeastern Oregon through at least Thursday due to localized impacts from nearby fires. Check Oregon`s daily smoke outlooks to see what times of day smoke might be better or worse in eastern and central Oregon. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Bloc, DEQ`s Air Quality Index, or by downloading OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. For additional information...please visit the Web site at http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ
Air Quality Alert issued for Clearwater, Idaho by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 09:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clearwater; Idaho AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Clearwater and Idaho Counties * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. * WHERE...Clearwater and Idaho Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT Thursday September 8. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience groups may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Lewiston Regional Office at (208) 799-4370
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
