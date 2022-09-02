Read full article on original website
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Western Magic Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...Southwest Highlands, Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 10:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Air Quality Alert issued for Deschutes, Wallowa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 12:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Deschutes; Wallowa AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THURSDAY The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory that is in effect until 2 PM PDT Thursday for Deschutes and Wallowa counties, due to smoke from multiple fires. DEQ expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in Central and Northeastern Oregon through at least Thursday due to localized impacts from nearby fires. Check Oregon`s daily smoke outlooks to see what times of day smoke might be better or worse in eastern and central Oregon. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Bloc, DEQ`s Air Quality Index, or by downloading OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. For additional information...please visit the Web site at http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ
