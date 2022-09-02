ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Kwik Trip-themed corn maze, coffee news, Halloween season

By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpY6b_0hg3biw300

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

Now that we've made it past Labor Day, the season of pumpkin patches and corn mazes is quickly approaching. One corn maze, in particular, opens in Stevens Point this weekend. Feltz's Dairy Store partnered with Kwik Trip to create a very Wisconsin-themed maze, featuring a Nature's Touch milk bottle, a Karuba coffee cup, a fuel pump and the line "See you next time!" carved in almost 12 acres of corn. I talked with both the dairy store and Kwik Trip to give you a behind-the-scenes look at how this project came together.

I also have coffee news to share with you. Caribou Coffee is expanding in central Wisconsin. It opened a new Caribou Cabin Aug. 29 at 151 Division St. N. in Stevens Point, and the company will open another cabin Sept. 21 at 2820 Eighth St. S. in Wisconsin Rapids.

And it's officially Halloween season in Stevens Point. Spirit Halloween opened at the end of August at the former Shopko building at 1200 Main St. Shoppers can find costumes for women, men and children, along with all kinds of decorations, animatronics, props, fog machines, lights, props, makeup and more.

The Wisconsin Rapids store at 2211 Eighth St. S. opened a few weeks earlier, in the former WG&R Express, MC Sports and Staples building.

I'm also following the progress of the former Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids. I shared in May that Cool Investment, LLC purchased the building at 1100 E. Riverview Expressway when it went to auction in early April. Tom Richards, a partner with the Arizona-based business, said he was talking with several retailers that could be a good fit in Wisconsin Rapids. There's also potential to build new developments on three outlots along the parking lot.

So far, crews have just been cleaning up the property, but there have been no announcements yet. Stay tuned!

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com. If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.

Comments / 0

Related
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens Point, WI
Lifestyle
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Stevens Point, WI
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
947jackfm.com

Wendy’s in Weston closes

WESTON, WI (WSAU) – The Wendy’s in Weston has closed. The fast food restaurant shut down with little notice on Saturday. The restaurant’s sign has been taken down, and the building’s windows are boarded up. A sign on the door says “Sorry for the inconvenience. The store is permanently closed.”
WESTON, WI
MIX 108

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022

Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After two days of searching, drowning victim found in Wisconsin River

DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago man has been identified as a drowning victim in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, on September 4 around 4:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in regarding a swimmer in the Wisconsin River that went underwater. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also received a call about the same incident.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Halloween#Corn Maze#Food Drink#Caribou Coffee#Main St Shoppers#Wg R Express#Llc
WSAW

One killed in Marathon County crash

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nbc15.com

Semi strikes cow on I-94 near Tomah, flips over into median

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies, including Wisconsin State Troopers and Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, responded to a vehicle accident near Tomah that occurred late Saturday night after a semi-tractor trailer struck a cow on I-94 going eastbound. According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway...
TOMAH, WI
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of an 87-year-old man

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
SPARTA, WI
onfocus.news

Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement

Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
947jackfm.com

GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Fatal crash near Mosinee

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – There was a fatal crash on Highway 153 near Mosinee on Sunday night. It happened near County Highway J around 9pm. An accident report says a 25-year-old male from Wausau lost control of his pick-up truck and crashed into the ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived.
MOSINEE, WI
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

839
Followers
157
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wisconsin Rapids area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wisconsinrapidstribune.com

 http://wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy