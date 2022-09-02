Kwik Trip-themed corn maze, coffee news, Halloween season

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

Now that we've made it past Labor Day, the season of pumpkin patches and corn mazes is quickly approaching. One corn maze, in particular, opens in Stevens Point this weekend. Feltz's Dairy Store partnered with Kwik Trip to create a very Wisconsin-themed maze, featuring a Nature's Touch milk bottle, a Karuba coffee cup, a fuel pump and the line "See you next time!" carved in almost 12 acres of corn. I talked with both the dairy store and Kwik Trip to give you a behind-the-scenes look at how this project came together.

I also have coffee news to share with you. Caribou Coffee is expanding in central Wisconsin. It opened a new Caribou Cabin Aug. 29 at 151 Division St. N. in Stevens Point, and the company will open another cabin Sept. 21 at 2820 Eighth St. S. in Wisconsin Rapids.

And it's officially Halloween season in Stevens Point. Spirit Halloween opened at the end of August at the former Shopko building at 1200 Main St. Shoppers can find costumes for women, men and children, along with all kinds of decorations, animatronics, props, fog machines, lights, props, makeup and more.

The Wisconsin Rapids store at 2211 Eighth St. S. opened a few weeks earlier, in the former WG&R Express, MC Sports and Staples building.

I'm also following the progress of the former Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids. I shared in May that Cool Investment, LLC purchased the building at 1100 E. Riverview Expressway when it went to auction in early April. Tom Richards, a partner with the Arizona-based business, said he was talking with several retailers that could be a good fit in Wisconsin Rapids. There's also potential to build new developments on three outlots along the parking lot.

So far, crews have just been cleaning up the property, but there have been no announcements yet. Stay tuned!

