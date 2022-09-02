ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland receives $200,000 grant to expand Lake Crago Park

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zeki_0hg3bgAb00

LAKELAND — It appears the city's newest park is going to get a sizable addition.

Lakeland commissioners are expected to enter an agreement with Florida Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday to accept a $200,000 matching grant toward an expansion of Lake Crago Park . The city will use the funds to assist with the third phase of the park's construction.

"We are very, very excited about it," Bob Donahay, the city's director of parks and recreation, said. "It will add a whole new dimension and allow us to expand our existing [sports] leagues."

Other Lakeland news:

City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said the city has the required match in its Public Improvement Fund's 2022 budget. The money will be used to pay for three lighted soccer fields, restrooms and a parking area.

McCarley asked whether the city's Parks and Recreation Department has any data on whether additional soccer fields were needed or if other recreational facilities were in demand.

Sherrouse said the soccer fields displayed on Lake Crago's master plan will function as multi-purpose field in that they can be outfitted for soccer, football, lacrosse or host a variety of other uses. He said could also be used for dog frisbee or golf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2re4FL_0hg3bgAb00

The city's master plan for park depicts the three fields to far western edge of the site, beyond the recreational complex building that opened in September 2021. The 12,000-square-foot facility houses a banquet room with attached kitchen, two smaller rooms, a covered patio and amphitheater.

The original plans for phase 3 called for three baseball fields with a concession stand and a playground. Donahay said the city is not moving forward with these features at this time under the state grant.

Lake Crago Park is located at 525 Lake Crago Drive off Lakeland Hills Boulevard, south of Lakeland Regional Health's Hollis Cancer Center.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland receives $200,000 grant to expand Lake Crago Park

Comments / 7

Emma Ponce De Leon
4d ago

all that money and is alot of people suffering because they can't pay the bills like rent light, water gas,food and everything going up,up up

Reply(1)
3
Daisy Skeen
3d ago

you are making a valid point. Lakeland does not take care of the needs of the residents while spending heavily to attract outsiders. we are already overburdemed with ptoblems. given there was a time Lake Craigo eas a rustic, fantastic fishing spot, there are more important needs. we are growing too fast, the costs of housing, utilities, and groceries are mAking it impossible to feel we need this

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
POLK COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Polk County's PEACE calling for more pre-arrest diversion

LAKELAND, Fla. — A grass-roots organization in Polk County called PEACE is calling on the sheriff’s office to provide a pre-arrest diversion option to more people being arrested for what they call minor offenses. What You Need To Know. PEACE says more than 1,000 people were arrested that...
POLK COUNTY, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)

The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Fields#Planning Board Lakeland#Public Improvement Fund
fox13news.com

'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years

LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
LAKELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

Roundabout for Ayers / Culbreath Road considered

Commissioners at the August 23, 2022 Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting voted unanimously to approve going forward with a preliminary design for a traffic circle at the intersection of Ayers Road and Culbreath Road. Ayers becomes Hayman Road on the east side of Culbreath. The design is estimated at approximately $5,000.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Residential Fire results in total loss of home

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported residential fire on Sikes Cow Pen Rd early Monday morning in Brooksville. According to a Fire spokesperson, the call came from the occupant who reported a fire in his single-story wood framed home. According to reports from the units on scene, the caller was awoken by the smoke detectors, and discovered a large fire in the living room of the home. The occupant and his wife escaped the home unharmed.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County Florida Football Roundup: Week 2

A roundup of the high school football games in Polk County in Week 2 of the season, Sept. 2-3. Christ’s Church Academy 7, Victory Christian 34 LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Good things come to those who wait, even if it means staying up half the night. Victory Christian junior quarterback Jackson Benton ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Construction begins on market-rate apartments in Lakeland

Developers are working to meet the need for housing in Florida seem to break ground on a new community every day. This time it’s in Lakeland, where Welcome Developments has begun construction on 160 market-rate apartments on Old Tampa Highway at Browning Road in Lakeland. Welcome Developments, which is...
LAKELAND, FL
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy