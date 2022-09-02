ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

MSU opens 2022 season Saturday, hosting Colorado State-Pueblo

By Cory Hogue
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wsslk_0hg3bfHs00

Midwestern State football coach Bill Maskill has won many games during his distinguished 20-year career with the Mustangs. Maskill currently holds the fourth most wins of any active NCAA Division II head coach and is ninth amongst all active NCAA football coaches.

Even more impressive is the Mustangs’ record at Memorial Stadium under Maskill. MSU is 83-18 on Joe Golding Field for an incredible 82 percent winning percentage at home. In other words, teams that enter Wichita Falls usually leave with a loss unless that team is Colorado State-Pueblo.

Granted, the Thunderwolves have only visited Wichita Falls once, but they did depart with a 26-17 win in the second round of the NCAA DII playoffs. However, the weather was brutal on that November day, with a 37-degree temperature at kickoff and a 15 mph wind swirling the unrelenting drizzle throughout the game on everyone in attendance.

While the weather won’t be as hot as we’re used to on Saturday, it certainly won’t be as cold, with a projected temperature of 72 degrees and 78 percent humidity. CSU-Pueblo is known for its physicality on the gridiron. The Thunderwolves want to grind the clock and keep the defense on the field.

The key to CSU-Pueblo’s ability to remain on the field is quarterback Steven Croell. The sophomore completed 59.5 percent of his pass attempts for 873 yards and seven touchdowns in his first collegiate system.

“I think he's a consistent guy that played last year. He just got better and better and better,” Maskill said. “Any offense is as good or as poor as the quarterback, and you got a quarterback that can manage the game, which is their offense - you don't have to be great, you just have to be good.”

Maskill said Croell has some of the same characteristics that made the current quarterback for the New England Patriots an FBS national champion.

“Mac Jones at Alabama managed the game, moved the chains, and he was good enough to get drafted late and start his rookie year in the NFL because he managed the game,” Maskill said. “That's what (CSU-Pueblo's) quarterback does.”

Meanwhile, the MSU offense begins the season with a bit of uncertainty. For starters, the Mustangs have a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following Sky Mornhinweg’s decision to join the staff of his alma mater, Columbia. Replacing Mornhinweg is Josh Miller, another quality young coach who was offensive coordinator for Saginaw Valley State last year.

Fans may notice a considerable change in the MSU offense at times this season - the quarterback may line up under center. Maskill said the quarterback will remain in the shotgun most of the time but move the signal-caller under center in certain situations, although being under center presents a risk.

“It just depends on what our game plan is that week. We've got to be prepared depending on the game, and in certain situations, we may want to be under center,” Maskill said. “You get the ball out a little bit quicker under center, but being a team that hasn't been under the center brings another element where we may fumble the exchange because we haven't practiced taking those snaps.”

One unanswered question heading into Saturday is who will be the starting quarterback. Returning starter Dillon Sterling-Cole has been in a tight competition with junior Neiko Hollins throughout fall camp. Maskill said a decision on a starter would not be announced until game time, with both athletes expected to see playing time.

“We’re looking for consistency, managing the game, being a leader, and having the team follow them,” Maskill said. “We need them to make better decisions. Monday, they both had turnovers, and that's not a good thing.”

COLORADO STATE-PUEBLO at No. 24 MIDWESTERN STATE

When/where: 6 p.m., Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls

Audio: MSU, LoneStarConferenceNetwork.com/msu/ (PxP: Pete Stein)

Live webcast: LoneStarConferenceNetwork.com/msu/ (PPV $10/game, $75 season pass)

Live updates: visit MSUMustangs.com for live stats

Records: CSU-Pueblo 0-0, MSU 0-0

Last game: Western Colorado 14, CSU-Pueblo 7; MSU 36, UTPB 30

Last meeting/series: CSU-Pueblo 26, MSU 17 (Nov. 28, 2015) CSU-Pueblo leads series 1-0

Players to watch: MSU - Jalen March (RB, Soph.); Kylan Harrison (WR, Sr.); Ja’Juan Mason (WR, Jr.); Ja’Marzeyea Arvie (WR, Jr.); Melik Owens (DE, Sr.); Dylon Davis (DB, Jr.); Zack West (LB, Sr.). CSU-Pueblo - Steven Croell (QB, R-Soph); Max Fine (WR, Sr.); Andrew Cook (WR, R-Soph.); Max Gonzales (LB, Sr.); Trey Botts (DL, Sr.).

Notes: MSU has 164 wins against LSC teams since 2000, which is 17 more wins than any other LSC school. Josh Atkinson (wide receiver coach) and Charles Alexander (defensive line coach) will make their MSU debut Saturday. MSU has an 11-game schedule for the fifth time since joining the NCAA in 1997, and the Mustangs have advanced to the NCAA DII playoffs in three of the previous four occurrences. MSU has six regular season home games on its schedule this season. The LSC has three new affiliate teams with the addition of Simon Fraser, Central Washington, and Western Oregon from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Coach speak: “They're big, they're physical, they're strong, and they're well coached. They do a good job in the kicking game. They play hard - all the attributes that you look for in a football team.” - MSU coach Bill Maskill.

