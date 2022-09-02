It's dove season in Texas! Here's 8 things to know before heading out on your first hunt

The 2022 hunting calendar finally opened Thursday with dove season throughout Central and North Texas.

You should make sure your county is listed among those that open for business and then get yourself together for the hunt.

Here are several things to do to prepare for the ideal hunt:

Plan to hydrate

Don’t let yourself or your dogs get overheated during the activities Tuesday. Carry a plastic water can for your dogs so you can douse them if they overheat.

Make sure you have your new license

Hunters will need a brand new one along with any migratory stamps you need and the required HIP certification. HIP stands for Harvest Information Program, a federally mandated part of your license sale. Make sure you have that in the field or you won’t be legal.

Leggett:Salmon, eagles and bears, oh my! Wild country of Alaska is spiritually uplifting

Pack enough shells to get you through

Believe it or not, the national average for hunters shooting at doves is something like 5-7 rounds per dove harvested. That comes to about three full boxes of shells for an average 15-dove daily bag limit. Plan for it.

Watch out for snakes

There are lots of them out there and some of them can hurt you or your dogs.

Leggett:Rattlesnake gives Pepper a scare; watch out for perfect camouflage in yards

Make sure you don’t mix your birds with your friends

Keep yours in a plastic bag and put them on ice after they’ve been cleaned. I carry a Sharpie in my glove box so I can write on the baggie the number of doves, the day they were killed and where. Just to cover all the bases to prevent any hassles with law enforcement.

Make sure you have a plug in your shotgun

Nothing can ruin a hunt faster than getting checked and realizing you took the plug out sometime last season, though I can’t imagine how or why you would have done that.

Check legs of doves

Remember that TPWD has been tagging doves for distribution and population studies for awhile now. Check the legs of the doves you kill for the tiny tags, which can get lost easily.

Pack plastic bags

Just be sure to have some plastic bags to place your birds in before they go into the ice chest. I use a permanent marker to write down my name, the day and the number of birds in the bag. That can relieve you of problems should a warden stop you and want to see what you killed that day. It also keeps you from mixing birds with other hunters, which is a big no-no for law enforcement.