Report: College Football Playoff Expanding Format

Another shake up in the world of college sports.

CINCINNATI — The College Football Playoff is expanding.

According to Pete Thamel , the CFP Board of Managers agreed to expand the playoff to 12 teams as early as 2024, but will likely begin in 2026. The format is the original 12-team idea with the six highest-ranked conference champions playing the remaining six highest-ranked at-large teams.

Now the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick will flesh out the specifics next week. The same format that nearly crossed the finish line last June seems to finally be the landing spot for college football's next era.

Things reportedly came together beginning two weeks ago and the continued conference realignment was a big reason why. For Cincinnati, this is a massive advantage towards not only competing on a national-championship level, but also continuing to level up the athletics profile in general.

Football drives a large majority of the money in college sports and this decision—while breaking from norms—will give a lot more schools access to a CFP revenue split, and maybe create more parity in the process.

The Big 12 is calling and so is a 12-team playoff.

