ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City artist, activist purchases former Varsity Cleaners space to use for Wright House of Fashion

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nv9IM_0hg3bbky00

The former home to longtime Iowa City dry cleaning business Varsity Cleaners is being transformed into a space to teach and empower creatives in their work and passions.

Andre Wright, an Iowa City artist, community builder and activist, purchased the space at 910 S. Gilbert St. Wright is known for his work in creating the Black Liberation Space, being cofounder of Humanize My Hoodie and his longtime Iowa City area fashion shows.

Varsity Cleaners, which had been in operation for more than 100 years, closed at the beginning of this year, Little Village reported.

Wright is the founder of the nonprofit Wright House of Fashion, an organization with the mission to “empower and give hope to underrepresented populations with design, fashion and sustainable practices as vehicles for change,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

This space will be used toward that work, a fashion house and the first in Iowa City, Wright told the Press-Citizen. Through the Wright House of Fashion, Wright and the people involved are creating “an ecosystem for individuals who’ve never had an opportunity to be in the fashion industry.”

Through Wright’s longtime background in design, including building brands, organizing and conducting fashion shows and more, students get knowledge and hands-on experience.

Though the space has a focus on fashion and design-related programming, Wright said he does not want to leave out any person that is underrepresented and invites them to come to the space so that he and the individuals there can “empower” them in their respective work.

The new space, two years in the making that required “time, effort, energy, attention and patience,” will comprise a variety of programming and offerings.

Wright will have an incubator space for folks wanting to test their brands and products, and while the space will be made rentable for use, first priority will be given to students of the fashion house.

The space will have a production center equipped with screen printers and sewing machines, and people there will have opportunities to sell their work. Financial education workshops that people can attend over the course of several months will also happen here, Wright said.

The former dry cleaning and laundromat building also lends itself to being a performance space, which Wright envisions for fashion shows and concerts.

Other people will use the space for hair and beauty services — also a form of art and creativity — similar to how the Black Liberation Space, a temporary space in Iowa City that Black, Latinx and Indigenous people utilized for art, mentorship and community, housed a barber.

“All these things that I'm telling you are art forms,” Wright said. “They all circumference around creativity. It’s the ethos of what this space is.”

Wright will launch a fundraising campaign in October, which people can learn more about via his website wrightfashionhouse.com. As part of it, he will create and release table-books, which will have never-before-seen photos from fashion shows and document more about this space and its importance.

“There's been so many lives changed from being in the fashion shows and just giving people a chance to be empowered, to be inspired, to believe that they could actually be something other than what maybe they are perceived to be,” Wright said.

“So it's an opportunity for us to write a new narrative about Black, Indigenous people, but then also about trailblazing a fashion industry where people might not think that this could actually happen,” he said. “We're going to show that we can actually do something from a space that is considered a flyover state.”

The fashion house's grand opening will be sometime in April or May of next year, though artists will be coming into the space before then.

The support that Wright has received in his journey has allowed him to help others of all different backgrounds, he said.

It's a message he emphasized to the Press-Citizen, and one that the Iowa City community can use to support the creatives who will soon benefit from the space.

“Let's say if you want to change the world, right? You might not have all the energy to change the world. But if you support one person that has the vision to change the world, and actually has the influence to influence multitudes of people, you just change the world by helping that one person,” he said. “That's what I want people to understand is like all you have to do is really help the person you really think can do the thing.”

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

Comments / 1

Related
104.5 KDAT

See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]

The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa City, IA
Business
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Former patient of UI eating disorder inpatient program concerned about closure

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Changes are coming to the eating disorder program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The university says that the Eating Disorders Program will continue to provide services, including an intensive, partial hospitalization program and outpatient care. However, they will no longer be admitting new patients to the inpatient residential care part of the program.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Wright
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on riot charge

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in the 500 block of Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCCI.com

Residents frustrated over new pit bull ban in an eastern Iowa town

KEYSTONE, Iowa — A pit bull ban in an Eastern Iowa town is moving along. The city of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's office sent a notice to residents on Friday. It states residents must remove their pit bulls within three days. Sunday is the last day for residents to file a request and discuss the ban with the City Council.
KEYSTONE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Art#The Press Citizen
KCJJ

North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight

A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC church to celebrate pastor’s 29th anniversary

The Second Baptist Church in Rock Island will celebrating the 29th anniversary of its pastor. On Sunday, September 18th, the congregation of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Avenue, Rock Island, will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of our Pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and First Lady Robbie Maxwell Williamson and Family. The Second Baptist Church family extends our thanks and appreciation to them for their 29 years of faithful ministry. This year’s theme is, ‘Perfecting the saints for the work of the ministry,’ Ephesians 4:11.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother

A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
KCRG.com

Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated

An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Changes coming to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals Eating Disorder Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Changes are coming to the Eating Disorder Program at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It’s prompted a petition on change.org that’s gathered hundreds of signatures since Thursday. The petition claims the program is phasing out altogether. Leaders at the University say changes are...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

905
Followers
733
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy