Iowa City artist, activist purchases former Varsity Cleaners space to use for Wright House of Fashion

The former home to longtime Iowa City dry cleaning business Varsity Cleaners is being transformed into a space to teach and empower creatives in their work and passions.

Andre Wright, an Iowa City artist, community builder and activist, purchased the space at 910 S. Gilbert St. Wright is known for his work in creating the Black Liberation Space, being cofounder of Humanize My Hoodie and his longtime Iowa City area fashion shows.

Varsity Cleaners, which had been in operation for more than 100 years, closed at the beginning of this year, Little Village reported.

Wright is the founder of the nonprofit Wright House of Fashion, an organization with the mission to “empower and give hope to underrepresented populations with design, fashion and sustainable practices as vehicles for change,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

This space will be used toward that work, a fashion house and the first in Iowa City, Wright told the Press-Citizen. Through the Wright House of Fashion, Wright and the people involved are creating “an ecosystem for individuals who’ve never had an opportunity to be in the fashion industry.”

Through Wright’s longtime background in design, including building brands, organizing and conducting fashion shows and more, students get knowledge and hands-on experience.

Though the space has a focus on fashion and design-related programming, Wright said he does not want to leave out any person that is underrepresented and invites them to come to the space so that he and the individuals there can “empower” them in their respective work.

The new space, two years in the making that required “time, effort, energy, attention and patience,” will comprise a variety of programming and offerings.

Wright will have an incubator space for folks wanting to test their brands and products, and while the space will be made rentable for use, first priority will be given to students of the fashion house.

The space will have a production center equipped with screen printers and sewing machines, and people there will have opportunities to sell their work. Financial education workshops that people can attend over the course of several months will also happen here, Wright said.

The former dry cleaning and laundromat building also lends itself to being a performance space, which Wright envisions for fashion shows and concerts.

Other people will use the space for hair and beauty services — also a form of art and creativity — similar to how the Black Liberation Space, a temporary space in Iowa City that Black, Latinx and Indigenous people utilized for art, mentorship and community, housed a barber.

“All these things that I'm telling you are art forms,” Wright said. “They all circumference around creativity. It’s the ethos of what this space is.”

Wright will launch a fundraising campaign in October, which people can learn more about via his website wrightfashionhouse.com. As part of it, he will create and release table-books, which will have never-before-seen photos from fashion shows and document more about this space and its importance.

“There's been so many lives changed from being in the fashion shows and just giving people a chance to be empowered, to be inspired, to believe that they could actually be something other than what maybe they are perceived to be,” Wright said.

“So it's an opportunity for us to write a new narrative about Black, Indigenous people, but then also about trailblazing a fashion industry where people might not think that this could actually happen,” he said. “We're going to show that we can actually do something from a space that is considered a flyover state.”

The fashion house's grand opening will be sometime in April or May of next year, though artists will be coming into the space before then.

The support that Wright has received in his journey has allowed him to help others of all different backgrounds, he said.

It's a message he emphasized to the Press-Citizen, and one that the Iowa City community can use to support the creatives who will soon benefit from the space.

“Let's say if you want to change the world, right? You might not have all the energy to change the world. But if you support one person that has the vision to change the world, and actually has the influence to influence multitudes of people, you just change the world by helping that one person,” he said. “That's what I want people to understand is like all you have to do is really help the person you really think can do the thing.”

