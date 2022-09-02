Ammunition found on Norwich middle school bus

NORWICH — Norwich Public Schools sent a notice to Teacher’s Memorial Global Magnet Middle School staff and families Friday explaining that one piece of ammunition was found on Bus 8.

The notice states the School Resource Officer found no credible threat.

Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow couldn't confirm if any students were searched, as she was at a different school at the time. However, she said it would be logical to search backpacks and lockers. She had no further comment on the issue.

If parents have any concerns, Stringfellow said they should call the school at 860-823-4212.