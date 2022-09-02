ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Ammunition found on Norwich middle school bus

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
 4 days ago
NORWICH — Norwich Public Schools sent a notice to Teacher’s Memorial Global Magnet Middle School staff and families Friday explaining that one piece of ammunition was found on Bus 8.

The notice states the School Resource Officer found no credible threat.

Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow couldn't confirm if any students were searched, as she was at a different school at the time. However, she said it would be logical to search backpacks and lockers. She had no further comment on the issue.

If parents have any concerns, Stringfellow said they should call the school at 860-823-4212.

Bry Robert
3d ago

they can't even prove it came from a middle school kid, thisr busses take kids to high school. middle school and elementary school. the bus drivers are supposed to do a walk through after each drop off but it is easy to miss something as small as a bullet. especially if it is lodged in a crack or between the seats.

