Man arrested following Thursday standoff with law enforcement

CHEYENNE – Officials with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following a standoff Thursday, according to a Friday morning news release.

The department said it received a call saying a suspect, with a felony warrant out of California, was at a residence in the 800 block of East Jefferson Road. When the suspect was contacted in the 100 block of Avenue C, he reportedly produced a hand grenade and threatened to pull the pin, leading to a standoff.

A code red was issued for the surrounding area, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Members of the Cheyenne Police Department, as well as joint SWAT, EOD (which often stands for explosive ordnance disposal) and CNU/Hostage Negotiation teams were called out to assist. The suspect eventually complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident. The announcement said EOD was later able to determine the hand grenade posed no explosive hazards.

The man allegedly involved in the standoff was Nikko Viliamu Johnson, 28, of Cheyenne, a jail official confirmed Friday. He was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Thursday by the Laramie county Sheriff's Office, according to a jail booking sheet.

Johnson was arrested and was being held at the Laramie County jail on four felonies: three counts of aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and one count of terroristic threats. Johnson was also held on a felony warrant out of San Diego County, California, for probation violation, according to the booking sheet.